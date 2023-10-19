"I am really looking forward to it" - Chris Sutton makes prediction for Manchester City vs Brighton

BBC Sport columnist Chris Sutton has predicted Manchester City to dismantle Brighton & Hove Albion in the upcoming Premier League clash at the Etihad on Saturday, October 21.

Pep Guardiola and Co. will be aiming to bounce back against Brighton after suffering back-to-back Premier League losses prior to the international break for the first time since 2018.

The Cityzens were without Rodri for three games as he served the suspension for a straight red-card against Nottingham Forest. They lost all three against Wolverhampton Wanderers (2-1) and Arsenal (1-0) in the league and 1-0 against Newcastle United in the Carabao Cup.

Despite their sudden blip in form, Manchester City are still third in the league with 18 points having played eight games, two points behind league leaders Tottenham Hotspur.

They face an impressive Brighton side that has flourished under Roberto De Zerbi this season. The Seagulls are sixth with 16 points but face their toughest test yet. They have never defeated Manchester City at the Etihad to date, drawing two games, and losing 11.

Sutton gave his prediction, writing (via BBC Sport):

"I am at this game for 5 Live and I am really looking forward to it. Brighton boss Roberto de Zerbi is fearless, and Manchester City are clearly going to be on the front foot too, so I feel like this will be a great game to watch."

"City are in danger of losing three league games on the spin for the first time since the spring of 2016 after their defeats by Wolves and Arsenal but Rodri will be back in their midfield after his suspension and I am expecting normal service to be resumed."

Sutton added:

"The thing with Brighton is that you are never sure how it is going to go for them. It is possible we could see something similar to their defeat at Aston Villa in September, when they played in their usual open way, and got thumped 6-1."

"If I'm right, there will be goals, excitement, entertaining football and me on the co-commentary - what more could you ask for on a Saturday afternoon?"

Sutton's Prediction: 6-2

Transfer insider claims Manchester City are interested in replacing Kalvin Phillips with Bayern Munich star: Reports

According to transfer insider Graeme Bailey (via FourFourTwo), Joshua Kimmich could join Manchester City in the upcoming transfer windows if he shows a willingness to leave Bayern Munich.

Pep Guardiola's overreliance on Rodri was somewhat conveyed prior to the international break as Manchester City lost all three games he missed. Kalvin Phillips doesn't appear to have the Spaniard's trust as has only been started in the Carabao Cup, playing just 167 minutes of football this season.

Phillips' transfer from Leeds United last summer hasn't worked out for either party and he is reportedly likely to force an exit in January to get more game time.

Guardiola is reportedly eager to sign Kimmich to bolster his midfield depth. Bailey said:

“I am told that whether Kimmich is willing to move away from Bayern, that is the main question that is concerning City and others who are interested. If he does show that willing – then expect a major push.”

Kimmich has made 11 appearances this season, providing five assists.