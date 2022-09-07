"I really really am so sad to see him go" - Ian Wright devastated by 27-year-old star's Arsenal exit  

Former Premier League footballer Ian Wright is devastated by the departure of Arsenal full-back Hector Bellerin. The Spain international rejoined Barcelona on a free transfer in the final stages of the transfer window.

Wright believes that Bellerin deserves to be happy, wishing the right-back the very best in his future. The former Gunner himself is saddened to see the Spaniard leave the club. He said on the Wrighty's House podcast (via HITC):

“He’s one of the great ones I think, for us (Arsenal), in respect of a club servant and the way he was. The injuries took their toll on him, that knee, that was a horrible one. I really, really am so sad to see him go. You just want him to be happy, I want him to have happiness, he deserves it.”

Bellerin joined the north London outfit as a 16-year-old in 2011. Although the Spanish right-back time tenure at the Emirates was riddled with nasty injuries, he still managed to perform up to the mark.

Bellerin has recorded 239 appearances across all competitions for the Gunners. The right-back scored nine goals and provided 29 assists in that time.

The Spain international spent last season on loan in La Liga with his boyhood club, Real Betis. Bellerin registered 32 appearances last term, recording five assists for the Spanish side.

Meanwhile, Arsenal currently sit atop the Premier League table despite suffering a 3-1 defeat to Manchester United last Sunday (September 4). The Gunners' perfect start of the season ended as the Red Devils ran riot at Old Trafford.

Mikel Arteta issues emotional statement following Bellerin's Arsenal exit

Gunners boss Mikel Arteta showered Bellerin with praise in an emotional statement following his departure. The Spanish manager has shared many years together with Bellerin at the Emirates, both as a player and a manager.

Bellerin has already revealed how influential Arteta has been in his career, calling him a 'big brother'. The full-back admitted that he and Arteta were part of a 'Spanish speaking group' within the squad under the captaincy of the Gunners' boss (via The Mirror).

In a tribute to Bellerin, Arteta said (per the club's official website):

“We today say goodbye to Hector and we thank him so much for his loyalty and commitment to Arsenal Football Club. During his 11 years with Arsenal, Hector won three FA Cups and made nearly 250 appearances – such a huge contribution to the club."

"I’m privileged to have played in the same squad as Hector for three seasons, wearing the Arsenal shirt and sharing many great moments on and off the football pitch together. We thank you Hector and wish you and your family all the best for your return to Barcelona.”

The Gunners will next face Everton at home in the Premier League on Sunday (September 11).

