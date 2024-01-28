"I was really sad to hear the news" - Ian Wright reacts after learning about Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool summer exit decision

Arsenal legend Ian Wright recently reacted to Jurgen Klopp's announcement that he will leave Liverpool at the end of the 2023/24 season. The German tactician's decision sent shockwaves through the world of football and Wright stated that he was saddened by the news.

Klopp shared his decision, which the club's owners knew about since November, with fans through an emotional interview on Friday (January 26).

Wright, who has often been dubbed a "closet Liverpool" fan, said (via The Anfield Talk):

“It was a sad day. I was quite sad. People say I’m a closet Liverpool fan & if the shock and sadness says that I’m a closet Liverpool fan, then I probably am. Because I was really sad to hear the news.”

In his role as a football pundit, Wright has often lavished praise on Jurgen Klopp and the brand of football that Liverpool play under his tutelage.

The Reds are currently top of the Premier League table after 21 games and the manager will be looking to bow out in grand style with his second league title.

Liverpool skipper Virgil van Dijk reacts to news of Jurgen Klopp leaving Anfield this summer

Club captain Virgil van Djik admitted that the news of Klopp's departure has been difficult to take, considering how important the German tactician has been to the Merseyside club.

Klopp is widely regarded as one of the greatest managers to grace the Premier League and has already cemented his legacy at Anfield.

Speaking about his manager's decision to call it quits after nine years at the club, Van Djik said (via The Mirror):

"It's a hard one to take, because the manager means so much for us, to me, to the club, to the whole Premier League I think. But he made the decision for him and his family. It was always going to be a tough one and it was definitely the case."

Van Dijk continued:

"He told us in private of course, and all of us were together. Like I said, it's a hard one to take but our mindset is to focus on business. We have a lot of targets still to achieve this year and why not finish the season on a high and together with celebrations for the boss as well?"

It will be interesting to see who the Reds appoint to replace their outgoing manager when he leaves the club this summer.