“I really am super comfortable here” – Sevilla’s Joan Jordan reacts to Arsenal rumours

Arsenal fans might not like Sevilla midfielder Joan Jordan’s response to recent rumors linking him to a move to the Emirates.

The Spaniard arrived at Sevilla from Eibar in the summer of 2019, in a deal worth £12.5m. Jordan immediately became a constant part of the Los Palanganas team and featured 47 times in his debut season, scoring twice.

He has become indispensable in the Sevilla midfield this term and has caught the attention of Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta.

The Sevilla midfielder was recently asked to comment on the Arsenal rumors, but Joan Jordan insisted that he remained fully focused on giving his best at his current club.

“In the end, these are just things that come out, like the many things that were said, the rumours, when I was at Eibar. I have always been very clear about the present… the future does not feed me, it takes away from me and does not give me the energy I need,” said Joan Jordan.

“My mind is genuinely here in Sevilla and on the derby. I am at a super ambitious club, and I have nothing more to say because I really am super comfortable here, like I was when I arrived here. Things can come out, but I tell you my mind today and the people that know me can back me up, it’s not that I’m avoiding the question just that really, my mind is on the derby," he added.

FT Betis 1-1 Sevilla. Betis by far the better team over 90 minutes, pretty impressive considering their COVID situation. Sevilla did very little throughout. — Dermot Corrigan (@dermotmcorrigan) January 2, 2021

The Spaniard is currently valued at £32m, and Arsenal are reportedly ready to match Sevilla’s asking price. However, Jordan’s recent comments have put any potential move in doubt.

Completing business quickly helps buy time, says Arsenal manager Arteta

Joan Jordan (L)

Arteta recently hinted that he would like to get Arsenal’s January business done as quickly as possible.

“For all managers, the quicker you do the business the better because it buys you time. Every player is going to need time to adapt. It’s about the qualities this player is bringing; what is the past of the player, has he been in a different country, has he played in the Premier League, does he speak the language, does he get familiar to certain styles of play?” said Arteta

“There are a lot of conditions, in my opinion, that can affect whether a player can straightaway have an impact or not in a team. For me, they are really key things to consider before making any steps to bring in anybody in January," the Arsenal manager concluded.