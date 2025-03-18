“I really wanted to play” - Lionel Messi expresses disappointment in message to fans after being ruled out of matches against Brazil and Uruguay 

Lionel Messi has recently expressed his disappointment after being ruled out of Argentina's squad for the upcoming FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers. La Albiceleste have two crucial games in this international break, i.e., against Uruguay (March 21) and Brazil (March 25).

Ad

Messi was part of the initial 33-man squad chosen by coach Lionel Scaloni on March 3. However, the Argentine suffered a muscle issue during Inter Miami's match against Atlanta United on March 16. In the 63rd minute of the game, Messi reportedly felt a slight discomfort in his right adductor while taking a shot. Scans revealed that the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner had picked up a muscle injury, thereby ruling him out of Argentina's upcoming games.

Ad

Trending

Lionel Messi commented on his current injury in a recent Instagram story. The Inter Miami superstar wrote:

“I’m sad to miss these important games against Uruguay and Brazil with the national team. I really wanted to play, but a small injury means I need to rest for a bit, so I can’t be there. I’ll be supporting and cheering from here like any other fan. Let’s go, Argentina!” (translated by Google)

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

In addition to Lionel Messi, players like Paulo Dybala, Giovani Lo Celso, and Gonzalo Montiel were also excluded from the final squad that was announced on March 17. At present, Argentina are at the top of the table with 25 points in 12 games.

How many major trophies has Lionel Messi won with Argentina?

Argentina v France: Final - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Source: Getty

Lionel Messi is arguably the greatest player to have ever graced the game. The 37-year-old is the leading goalscorer and assist provider in the history of Argentina with 112 goals and 61 assists in 191 games across competitions.

Ad

Despite his club football conquests, Messi had to wait for a long time before achieving his first major silverware with Argentina. He notably suffered heartbreaking final defeats in the 2014 FIFA World Cup against Germany and the 2015 and 2016 Copa America. La Albiceleste lost both Copa America finals on penalties.

The first piece of major silverware came in the form of the 2021 Copa America. In the final, Messi's Argentina crept past Neymar's Brazil by virtue of a solitary Angel Di Maria goal. The next year, he guided the team to win the 2022 FIFA World Cup by defeating France in the final at Qatar's Lusail Stadium. In the same year, the side also won the Finalissima after defeating Italy. In 2024, Messi added another Copa America to his repertoire.

It is important to note that the Argentine superstar has also won the 2005 FIFA U-20 World Cup and the 2008 Olympic Games during the early days of his career.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback