"I really am worried" - Chris Sutton makes stunning scoreline prediction for Manchester City vs Everton

BBC pundit and former Blackburn Rovers forward Chris Sutton has predicted a resounding win for Manchester City when they take on Everton this weekend. City will host the Toffees at the Etihad Stadium in a Premier League clash on Saturday, December 31.

Pep Guardiola's side are currently second in the league standings with 35 points from 15 matches, five behind leaders Arsenal. Everton, meanwhile, are languishing in 17th, just a point off the relegation zone.

Given their respective performances so far this season, Sutton stated that he was concerned for the Toffees going into this game. He predicted a 5-0 win for Manchester City and wrote in his column for the BBC:

"I really am worried about Everton. They have won only one of their past nine games in all competitions, so a trip to Etihad Stadium is the last thing they need.

"How do Frank Lampard's side approach this? Well, they will try to be resilient, to stay in the game for as long as possible and defend deep - but conceding an early goal would be disastrous for them."

The 1994-95 Premier League winner said about City:

"The only question about Manchester City is who will play - the old 'Pep Roulette' upsets thousands of Fantasy Football players every week because you never know who will start.

"I don't think Pep Guardiola's selection will make much difference to the outcome against Everton, though. City will wipe the floor with them."

Manchester City enter this match after a 3-1 victory over Leeds United in their last match. Erling Haaland, who is now up to 20 Premier League goals - eight more than Everton as a whole - registered a brace after Rodri opened the scoring. Pascal Struijk scored a consolation goal for Leeds.

Everton, meanwhile, suffered a 2-1 loss to Wolverhampton Wanderers courtesy of a late winner from Rayan Ait-Nouri. The Toffees took the lead inside the opening 10 minutes through Yerry Mina, but were punished late on as they went in search of a winner.

Everton have not beaten Manchester City since 2017

Manchester City have never really struggled against Everton in recent meetings. The Citizens have won each of the last 10 matches between the two sides across competitions with an aggregate score of 27-5.

The last time the Toffees took points off the reigning Premier League champions was back in August 2017 when they played out a 1-1 draw. Their last win over City was interestingly seven months prior to that.

On that occasion, Everton won 4-0 in a league meeting at Goodison Park in Pep Guardiola's first season in charge of City. Romelu Lukaku, Kevin Mirallas, Tom Davies and Ademola Lookman all got on the scoresheet as the hosts hammered a hapless Manchester City side.

Lionel Messi or Kylian Mbappe? Ranking the 10 best players of 2022 - Click here!

Poll : 0 votes