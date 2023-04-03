“I have received texts since Graham Potter’s sacking” – Frank Leboeuf claims 3 top managers could snub Chelsea as he names ‘B list’ option as favorite

Chelsea legend Frank Leboeuf has claimed that Zinedine Zidane, Diego Simeone, and Luis Enrique will likely turn down replacing Graham Potter due to a lack of Champions League football.

Potter was sacked by the Blues on Sunday (April 2) with the board finally growing impatient with the side's dismal form. They sit 11th in the league, and a 2-0 defeat to Aston Villa was their 10th defeat of the Premier League campaign.

Chelsea's chances of finishing in the top four and qualifying for the Champions League are in tatters. They trail fourth-placed Manchester United by 12 points. Leboeuf thinks that not playing in Europe's elite club competition may lead to high-profile managers snubbing a move to Stamford Bridge. He told ESPN that he wants legendary former Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane:

“I will go for Zidane. I know that that’s what you want me to say. I have received texts since we talked about Potter’s sacking, ‘call your friend, Zidane… ask him to come."

The Frenchman then touched on the potential lack of Champions League football at Chelsea next season. He has doubts Zidane will want to take over a club not competing in the tournament:

“But the thing is Chelsea are not going to qualify for the Champions League [next season].I doubt that Zidane would go to a club that would only challenge for the Premier League and not the Champions League."

Leboeuf then suggested that Atletico Madrid boss Simeone and former Spain and Barcelona manager Enrique would likewise be dissuaded because of this. He also reckons the favorite, Julian Nagelsmann, is a B-list option:

“[This may also apply to] Diego Simeone and Luis Enrique. Then you’d have to go to, sorry, B list. So, Nagelsmann, maybe?”

Nagelsmann has been positioned as the favorite after being sacked by Bayern Munich just last month. Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano reports that talks are ongoing regarding the managerial vacancy at Stamford Bridge and the German coach is the favorite.

Chelsea's interim coach Bruno Saltor discusses Potter's departure from Stamford Bridge

Bruno (left) sad to see Potter leave the Blues.

Potter's former assistant Bruno has been placed in temporary charge of Chelsea as they search for a permanent successor. The ex-Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder is tasked with galvanizing the Blues for the remaining 10 games of the league season. He will also lead the west Londoners into battle against Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals.

Bruno took the time to reflect on Potter and his assistant Billy Reid's exits from the club. He said (via Absolute Chelsea):

“It’s a sad day, sad day for the staff because Graham and Billy are two top coaches, top people, top human beings. I have to be the most professional as I can, try to help and guide the players to prepare the game as best as we can.”

Next up for the Blues is a home clash with Liverpool on Tuesday (April 4). It will be intriguing to see how they fare under Bruno's management and react to Potter's exit.

Poll : 0 votes