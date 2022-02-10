"I reckon Chelsea would be interested in him" - Glen Johnson believes Barcelona star Ousmane Dembele 'could help'

Former Chelsea right-back Glen Johnson believes the Blues could be interested in Barcelona forward Ousmane Dembele. The 24-year-old's contract with the Blaugrana expires this season, and he is unlikely to renew it.

Blues attacker Christian Pulisic had struggled to deliver the goods for Thomas Tuchel's side this season. Pulisic has shown glimpses of his ability since his £60 million move to Stamford Bridge in 2019. His stint at Chelsea has been severely plagued by injuries. He has managed just three goals in 19 appearances this campaign.

Timo Werner has also failed to reach the heights expected of him since his move to Chelsea in 2020. He has scored just 18 goals in 72 appearances since joining the club. Johnson believes Ousmane Dembele could be the ideal replacement for Pulisic or Werner if the Blues part ways with Werner or Pulisic.

'I don't think Chelsea need him (Dembele), but I think he could help. He's obviously a great player. Christian Pulisic isn't really happening at the moment. Timo Werner's not really happening at the moment," Johnson told BettingOdds.com as per Football.london.

"So if you've got a player who can come in and push them all for places, and maybe they could trade one the other way, I reckon Chelsea would be interested in Dembele," continued Johnson.

Dembele was reportedly asked to leave the club by Blaugrana manager Xavi Hernandez unless in January unless he signed a new contract. Despite being linked with a move to PSG and Manchester United, the Frenchman remained at the Camp Nou.

Despite his injury history and lack of consistency during his stint at Barcelona, Dembele is considered one of the brightest young prospects in Europe. Chelsea could, therefore, look to sign the French attacker next summer.

Chelsea have concerns about Barcelona's Ousmane Dembele

Ousmane Dembele has managed just 129 appearances across competitions during his four and a half seasons with Barcelona. The Frenchman's time with the La Liga giants has been ravaged by injuries and disciplinary issues. He has made just six league appearances for Xavi's side this season.

Despite Dembele's undoubted ability, his injury history is a major concern for Chelsea or any other potential suitor. Moreover, the 24-year-old could struggle to cope with the speed and physicality of the Premier League.

“If he wanted to negotiate now, there would be different conditions. We negotiated for months but Ousmane’s aspirations were impossible for us”. Barcelona president Joan Laporta announces that “our new contract proposal to Ousmane Dembélé has expired on December 20”.“If he wanted to negotiate now, there would be different conditions. We negotiated for months but Ousmane’s aspirations were impossible for us”. Barcelona president Joan Laporta announces that “our new contract proposal to Ousmane Dembélé has expired on December 20”. ⛔️📑 #FCB“If he wanted to negotiate now, there would be different conditions. We negotiated for months but Ousmane’s aspirations were impossible for us”.

The 24-year-old is expected to run down his contract at Barcelona and become a free agent this summer. The prospect of signing Dembele on a free transfer in the summer could prove to be an enticing one for Thomas Tuchel.

