"I would recommend him to come to relax a little" - MLS star wants Lionel Messi to head to US after end of PSG contract

Inter Miami forward Gonzalo Higuain wants Lionel Messi to play in the Major League Soccer (MLS) before he ends his footballing career. The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner currently has a contract with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) until the end of the 2022-23 season.

Higuain believes the MLS will be an ideal destination for Lionel Messi to spend the twilight of the career away from all the constant spotlights on him. Speaking regarding the possibility of seeing Messi play in the United States, Higuain said (via TYC Sport):

"It would be a privilege to meet him again. He knows how much love I have for him. The decision goes through him. I think he will to fulfill the remainder of his contract in Paris."

He added:

"Dreaming is free. The decision to come is his. If he completes the year of his contract in Paris, he would be free in June, it would be a bargain for everyone. They will kill each other for him. The decision and the desire go through him. I would recommend him to come to relax a little."

Could Lionel Messi move to the MLS following an underwhelming season with PSG?

Lionel Messi has not enjoyed the best of the season in France following his free transfer from Barcelona to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). As things stand, Messi has scored seven goals and provided 11 assists for the Parisian giants in 26 appearances across all competitions. He has scored just twice in the league so far this season.

Messi's future at PSG was thrown into question after the club's fans jeered him and Neymar Jr. following their UEFA Champions League exit against Real Madrid.

The Argentine skipper has been touted (as per Sport Bible) to leave the Parc des Princes this summer. However, a move to the MLS does not look likely at this stage of his career. If the 34-year-old forward decides to move, it could involve a return to his former club Barcelona.

However, according to the Daily Mail, Messi is keen to stay with PSG and fulfill this two-year contract.

It is worth mentioning that Lionel Messi was linked with a move to the MLS before his free transfer to PSG. According to a report from Barca Blaugranes, Messi had agreed a contract extension with Barcelona which later included a move to the MLS.

However, a move to America is still a possibility for the Argentine forward. Football Espana reported that David Beckham's Inter Miami side will look to sign Lionel Messi once his contract at PSG expires.

