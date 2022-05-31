"I was relieved" - Adam Lallana opens up on harrowing experience at the Champions League final between Real Madrid and Liverpool

Former Liverpool midfielder Adam Lallana has shared his experience of attending the UEFA Champions League final against Real Madrid on May 28. He stated that he was relieved that he and his son made it out safely amidst the tensions outside the Stade de France.

The Champions League final ran into trouble ahead of the game in Paris. Several Liverpool supporters were denied entry even with legitimate tickets. Many fans waited outside the stadium for clarification. However, some tried to climb over the fences or push their way through to get in. This resulted in chaos and supporters were pepper sprayed by the authorities to push them back.

SPORTbible @sportbible 2,700 fans with a valid ticket for Saturday’s Champions League final were denied entry. It’s been confirmed they will all receive compensation. 2,700 fans with a valid ticket for Saturday’s Champions League final were denied entry. It’s been confirmed they will all receive compensation. https://t.co/E5Nyjk3uOc

The final was earlier set for Russia but their invasion of Ukraine meant that UEFA decided to shift location and Paris was eventually chosen as the next best pick. However, since the incident, there has been wide criticism of the way the Stade de France handled the situation. Lallana also voiced his disappointment, writing in his Instagram post:

"Felt very fortunate to be able to attend the final in Paris. I’m fully aware of the how precious those tickets were. I was there as a supporter. I was also there as a parent. How fans were treated was unacceptable. It was dangerous. Attending a football match shouldn’t make anyone feel unsafe. This one did."

He added:

"The supporters were let down and they deserve answers for how they were treated. It was LFC and Real Madrid on Saturday, but it could have been followers of any team. I think that’s important to remember. Like so many others, I was relieved my son and I made it home safely."

Adam Lallana appreciates Liverpool for an "incredible campaign" after Champions League final loss against Real Madrid

While the controversy around the supporters' entry is under investigation, the final went on after a delayed start. Real Madrid won 1-0 to lift their 14th Champions League trophy and fifth in eight years.

The defeat came just a week after the Reds finished second in the Premier League title race by just one point behind Manchester City. However, they won two trophies in the 2021-22 season in the form of the Carabao Cup and the FA Cup.

Hence, appreciating their season, Lallana also sent a message to manager Jurgen Klopp and the Liverpool squad, adding in his aforementioned post:

"Big love to Jürgen, Jordan and all the players for an incredible campaign. A special group and a special club. They’ll go again."

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far