"I don't remember America being in Europe" - Fans slam UEFA president as he hints potential move to host UCL final in USA

UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin has hinted that UEFA Champions League games could be staged in the USA after 2025. His comments have drawn negative reactions from fans on Twitter, though.

Ceferin spoke about the potential of Champions League games taking place in the United States, alluding to revenue opportunities. Speaking to the Men in Blazers podcast, the UEFA president said:

"It is possible (Champions League could be in the US). We started to discuss about that, but then one year it is the World Cup, 2024 is Euro, this year is Istanbul, '24 in London, '25 in Munich. And after that, let's see. It's possible, it's possible."

If the competition were to take place in the USA, it would cap off a memorable year for the North American country. They're set to host the 2026 FIFA World Cup with Canada and Mexico.

Ceferin continued by highlighting football's growth in the United States. He said that it's similarly followed to that of NBA by European fans:

"Football is extremely popular in the United States these days. Americans are willing to pay this amount (gestures high with hand) for the best and nothing for the less. So they will follow European football as basketball lovers in Europe follow NBA."

His comments have been met with backlash from fans as they argue that the Champions League should only be held in Europe. One fan said on Twitter:

"I'll have to check my map. I don't remember America being in Europe."

Here's how Twitter reacted to Ceferin's hints surrounding the European competition being held in the USA:

Chambo @davidc98 @eurofootcom @MenInBlazers That’s like a Super Bowl being in Paris , makes no sense @eurofootcom @MenInBlazers That’s like a Super Bowl being in Paris , makes no sense

Rafa @rafa_condron @eurofootcom @MenInBlazers European competition - keep it in Europe! FFS this is not hard. @eurofootcom @MenInBlazers European competition - keep it in Europe! FFS this is not hard.

Who is in the hunt to win this season's UEFA Champions League?

Real Madrid are on course to defend their crown.

This season's UEFA Champions League final will be held at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul. It has a capacity of 74,753 and is the largest stadium in Turkey.

The four teams that are competing for the title are Manchester City, Real Madrid, AC Milan and Inter Milan. The Cityzens face Los Blancos in the semifinals, with the first leg at the Santiago Bernabeu on Tuesday (May 9). The second leg takes place at the Etihad on May 17.

Meanwhile, the Milan rivals will do battle at the San Siro in the first leg on May 10. The Rossoneri will be the home side. Inter will then be the 'hosts' in the second leg on May 16, with the San Siro being the home ground of both teams.

Paul Merson predicts the result of Man City vs Arsenal and other PL GW 33 fixtures! Click here

Poll : 0 votes