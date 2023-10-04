“I remember hoping to fail my medical” - €41m Liverpool flop makes astonishing transfer admission

Former Liverpool striker Andy Caroll has said that he hoped to fail his medical at Liverpool in the winter of 2011.

Carroll, whose arrival from Newcastle United on a €41 million move to Anfield, was an unmitigated disaster during his one-and-a-half season stint at the club. In 58 appearances across competitions, the lanky striker bagged only 11 goals and six assists.

He was subsequently loaned out to West Ham United, who signed him on a permanent deal. Carroll moved on a free transfer to Ligue 2 team Amiens this summer after running out his contract at Reading.

In an interview with L'Equipe (via getfootballnewsfrance), the 34-year-old spoke about his arrival at Liverpool more than a decade ago. Carroll recalled being injured before his deadline day move, so he hoped to fail his medical:

"From the moment Liverpool made this incredible bid on deadline day, I found myself in a helicopter, without really understanding why. As I was injured, I remember hoping to fail my medical.”

However, Carroll also added that the move brought him out of his comfort zone, as he had never known life and football beyond Newcastle:

“This helped me grow up by taking me out of my comfort zone. Because I knew nothing about life and football, apart from Newcastle."

Caroll has also made nine appearances for England, scoring twice.

"We know the standard to be a successful team" - Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold

Trent Alexander-Arnold

Liverpool made a good start to their 2023-24 campaign, losing just once in seven league games. Their unbeaten start to the season ended in a controversial last-gasp 2-1 Premier League loss at Tottenham Hotspur last weekend.

The Reds were denied a legitimate goal by Luis Diaz due to VAR failing to overturn a wrong offside call. Already a man down (Curtis Jones), they conceded soon thereafter but equalised on the cusp of half-time.

They lost another player (Diogo Joto) to a red card but almost hung on to a heroic draw. However, Joel Matip put through his own net deep in stoppage time, which gave Spurs all three points.

In a press conference ahead of their UEFA Europa League home game against Union SG on Thursday (October 5), Alexander-Arnold hailed the fighting spirit of his side (as per Liverpool Echo).

"It's not something you can learn, it's something that comes from the team and the manager. The players who have been here a while, we know what it takes, and we know the standard to be a successful team. Everyone has bought into it. Exciting time."

Jurgen Klopp's side are fourth in the Premier League, trailing leaders Manchester City (18) by two points after eight games. However, they're atop UEFA Europa League Group E following their opening-day 3-1 win at LASK two weeks ago.