"I remember Messi dribbled my partner like 3000 times" - Samuel Kuffour describes facing Argentine superstar as 'real nightmare'

Former Bayern Munich defender Samuel Kuffour has claimed that facing Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) forward Lionel Messi and Barcelona was a "real nightmare" for him.

Kuffour is considered to be one of the best African centre-backs of all time. He lifted six Bundesliga and one UEFA Champions League trophies during his career. In a career spanning 15 years, he played for clubs like Bayern Munich, Roma, Ajax, Nurnberg and Livorno.

Speaking on Dan Kwaku Yeboah TV, Kuffour reminisced about the time he faced Messi and Manchester United striker Cristiano Ronaldo during a pre-season tournament in 2005. He said:

"I met Ronaldo and Messi in a pre-season match in 2005. Bayern Munich played Manchester United in the first match and Ronaldo was a big problem for me to the extent that I had to kick him hard for him to run away from my territory."

He continued:

"The final against Barcelona was a real nightmare for me and my colleagues because Samuel Eto'o warned me about Messi before the match and we had to apply the same physical force we used on Ronaldo. I remember Messi dribbled my partner like 3000 times."

The 35-year-old joined PSG last summer on a two-year contract following his surprise exit from Barcelona on a free transfer. During the 2021-22 campaign, he won the Ligue 1 title and registered 11 goals and 15 assists in 34 matches across all competitions.

During his illustrious career, the 35-year-old has scored 769 goals and contributed 331 assists in 974 appearances. He has also won the prestigious Ballon d'Or award a record seven times.

Lionel Messi's Argentina aim to shine in Qatar

Argentina currently sit in third place in the FIFA World Rankings. They are considered as one of the favorites to win the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar later this year. They are currently on a 33-match unbeaten streak, a national record and just four behind the longest in international football history.

Last year, Lionel Scaloni's side lifted the Copa America after triumphing over traditional rivals Brazil in the final. Earlier this year, La Albiceleste emerged victorious in the CONMEBOL–UEFA Cup of Champions title, otherwise known as 'Finalissima'. They beat Italy 3-0 in a dominant performance at the Wembley Stadium.

Argentina have been drawn in Group C of the tournament alongside Poland, Mexico and Saudi Arabia. The competition is set to kick off on November 21 and the final is scheduled for December 18.

La Albiceleste have won the FIFA World Cup twice in their history. This includes a home victory in 1978 and a win in 1986, courtesy of a Diego Maradona masterclass.

