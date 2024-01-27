I respect him too much to do that - Carlo Ancelotti on why Real Madrid star did not warm up despite being on the bench in Las Palmas win

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has explained why midfield maestro Toni Kroos didn't come off the bench in the 2-1 La Liga win at Las Palmas on Saturday (January 27).

Los Blancos made a slow start at the Grand Canaria, with Javier Munoz firing the hosts in front eight minutes into the restart. The visitors, though, hit back through Vinicius Junior, who restored parity in the 65th minute.

Substitute Aurelien Tchouameni, who had come on just three minutes earlier, leapt highest to nod home an inch-perfect Toni Kroos set-piece to send Los Blancos two points clear at the top.

The 38-year-old Modric, who's in the last six months of his deal, was an unused substitute. Ancelotti, though, explained that he has enough respect for the Croatian veteran that he wouldn't ask the player to warm up if he's not sure to bring him on.

"Luka Modri? I respect him," said Ancelotti (as per Madrid Xtra). "I don't want him to warm up if I'm not sure that he will play. I respect him a lot. He's fine and will be ready for the next game."

The win - Madrid's fifth straight in the league - takes them two clear of second-placed Girona (52) after 21 games.

How has Luka Modric fared for Real Madrid this season?

Luka Modric

Luka Modric is one of the most experienced players for Real Madrid. However, the 2018 Ballon d'Or winner has found himself in and out of the team this season.

In 24 games across competitions, the Croatian has only started 14 times, contributing one goal and six assists. That lone goal came in the 4-1 home win over Villarreal in the league last month, a game where he also provided an assist.

Since arriving from Tottenham Hotspur in the summer of 2012, Modric has appeared over 500 appearances across competitions, bagging 38 goals and 83 assists. He has won three La Liga and five UEFA Champions League titles for Real Madrid.