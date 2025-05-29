  • home icon
  • Football
  • EPL 2024-25
  • "I have respect... not for the one who insults my mom" - Amad reacts after flipping off fan in Manchester United post-season tour

"I have respect... not for the one who insults my mom" - Amad reacts after flipping off fan in Manchester United post-season tour

By Rahul Naresh
Modified May 29, 2025 13:44 GMT
Manchester United FC v Aston Villa FC - Premier League - Source: Getty
Manchester United winger Amad Diallo

Manchester United star Amad Diallo has reacted to him flipping off a fan in the Red Devils' friendly against ASEAN All-Stars on Wednesday, May 28. The Premier League outfit were beaten 1-0 in this tie, which saw the Ivory Coast international come on as a substitute.

Ad

After Diallo was pictured flipping off a fan in this tie, the winger has come out to explain his actions. While apologising for his reactions, the attacker wrote on his X account (formerly Twitter):

"I have respect for people but not for the one who insults my mom. I shouldn't have reacted like that but I don't regret what I did. We had a great time in Malaysia with good people."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Diallo has enjoyed a wonderful season with Manchester United, which has seen him establish his place as a starter on the right flank. Overall, the 22-year-old made 43 appearances across competitions in the 2024/25 campaign, bagging 11 goals and nine assists.

The Red Devils will be hoping for the former Sunderland star to continue performing at a high level in the seasons to come, with his contract only expiring in 2030. As part of their tour in Asia, Manchester United will next face the Hong Kong men's national team on Friday, May 30.

Ad

Ruben Amorim reacts to reaction from Manchester United fans after ASEAN All-Stars loss

Ruben Amorim
Ruben Amorim

Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim has reacted to booing from fans in their defeat to the ASEAN All-Stars in the Bukit Jalil Stadium. He said after the game (via Sky Sports):

Ad
"I'm always guilty of the performance of the team, no matter what. Since I've been here from the first day, I am guilty. The boos from the fans is something that we need, maybe. Because every game we lost in the Premier League, they [fans] were always there [supporting]."
"It's like the way of playing, if they see that it's not working, they will change the way they behave. But I felt when we finished and walked away, the supporters were with us. But, again, let's wait for the next season."
Ad

It has been a difficult season for Amorim, who took charge of the Red Devils in November 2024. His team were poor in the Premier League, finishing 15th on the table.

They were also beaten in the UEFA Europa League final by Tottenham Hotspur. No FA Cup glory as well means that the Red Devils will be without any European competitions in the 2025/26 season.

About the author
Rahul Naresh

Rahul Naresh

Twitter icon

Rahul has been a European football journalist for Sportskeeda since 2023. A B.B.A. L.L.B. graduate, he captained his university football team and also played for Boca Juniors Football School during his initial years, and also coached his university's girls team. He always aims to translate his tactical awareness, knowledge of the sport and first-hand experience into well-researched articles for his readers.

A follower of the beautiful game since 2014, Rahul is an avid Arsenal and a match-going Bengaluru FC fan. His favorite footballer is Mesut Ozil due to his love for nimble-footed playmakers, while his favorite manager is the legendary Arsene Wenger owing to the Frenchman's attractive style of football.

Rahul, whose favorite FIFA World Cup moment is Lionel Messi lifting the trophy in 2022, has interviewed grassroots expert Tom Byer in the past and gained insight into Japanese football. He also believes Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland can rule the footballing world and take Ronaldo and Messi's place.

When he is not writing, Rahul likes to spend his time playing football, following the Indian Super League and watching other sports. He is also a huge cricket fan and supports Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Rahul Naresh
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications