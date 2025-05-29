"I have respect... not for the one who insults my mom" - Amad reacts after flipping off fan in Manchester United post-season tour

Manchester United star Amad Diallo has reacted to him flipping off a fan in the Red Devils' friendly against ASEAN All-Stars on Wednesday, May 28. The Premier League outfit were beaten 1-0 in this tie, which saw the Ivory Coast international come on as a substitute.
After Diallo was pictured flipping off a fan in this tie, the winger has come out to explain his actions. While apologising for his reactions, the attacker wrote on his X account (formerly Twitter):
"I have respect for people but not for the one who insults my mom. I shouldn't have reacted like that but I don't regret what I did. We had a great time in Malaysia with good people."
Diallo has enjoyed a wonderful season with Manchester United, which has seen him establish his place as a starter on the right flank. Overall, the 22-year-old made 43 appearances across competitions in the 2024/25 campaign, bagging 11 goals and nine assists.
The Red Devils will be hoping for the former Sunderland star to continue performing at a high level in the seasons to come, with his contract only expiring in 2030. As part of their tour in Asia, Manchester United will next face the Hong Kong men's national team on Friday, May 30.
Ruben Amorim reacts to reaction from Manchester United fans after ASEAN All-Stars loss
Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim has reacted to booing from fans in their defeat to the ASEAN All-Stars in the Bukit Jalil Stadium. He said after the game (via Sky Sports):
"I'm always guilty of the performance of the team, no matter what. Since I've been here from the first day, I am guilty. The boos from the fans is something that we need, maybe. Because every game we lost in the Premier League, they [fans] were always there [supporting]."
"It's like the way of playing, if they see that it's not working, they will change the way they behave. But I felt when we finished and walked away, the supporters were with us. But, again, let's wait for the next season."
It has been a difficult season for Amorim, who took charge of the Red Devils in November 2024. His team were poor in the Premier League, finishing 15th on the table.
They were also beaten in the UEFA Europa League final by Tottenham Hotspur. No FA Cup glory as well means that the Red Devils will be without any European competitions in the 2025/26 season.