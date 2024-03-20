"I respect opinions" - Real Madrid star Brahim Diaz comments on switching nationality from Spain to Morocco

Real Madrid attacker Brahim Diaz has broken his silence on switching nationality from Spain to Morocco.

Brahim has decided to represent Walid Regragui's Atlas Lions after becoming impatient with his lack of participation with Luis de la Fuente's La Roja. He earned one cap for the European nation but that came in June 2021.

The 24-year-old's decision was controversial and had the football world talking. De la Fuente defended his selection record but wished Brahim well.

Brahim highlighted Morocco's desire to have him represent the African nation as a key reason behind his decision. The Real Madrid attacker said (via Madrid Universal):

"I had to decide and for a long time, they showed me love. I have roots in Morocco and now I have to show it on the field and return that trust."

Brahim scored in his only appearance for Spain in a 4-0 friendly win against Lithuania in June 2021. He insisted that he wanted the reigning UEFA Nations League champions to do well:

"I am very grateful to them too. This doesn't change anything. I have worn the national team shirt and I want them to do as well as possible. I have noticed a lot of affection from people and I respect opinions."

Brahim has majorly impressed since returning to Madrid this past summer after a loan spell with AC Milan. He's registered nine goals and four assists in 33 games across competitions.

However, De la Fuente has a stacked pool of attacking midfield options. The likes of Barcelona duo Gavi and Pedri have been prioritized over Brahim.

Brahim admits that playing for Real Madrid comes with a ton of pressure

Brahim Diaz has earned his way into Carlo Ancelotti's starting lineup.

Brahim struggled to cement himself as a regular starter during the early stages of the season. He's started 12 of 24 La Liga games for Carlo Ancelotti's Los Blancos, bagging five goals and two assists.

The former Manchester City starlet has been an important asset for Ancelotti, popping up with some crucial goals. He scored in Real Madrid's 1-1 draw with Atletico Madrid on February 4.

The now-Morroco international touched on the pressure that comes with playing for the Santiago Bernabeu giants. He said (via the source above):

"At Real Madrid, there is pressure to win every game, to win titles, to prove every day that you deserve to be here. Real Madrid is very demanding, but in that case, I like it and I am grateful for that pressure. This is what it means to be in the best club in the world."

Brahim has helped Los Merengues lead the La Liga title race where they sit eight points above second-placed Barcelona. They are also in the quarterfinals of the UEFA Champions League, facing Manchester City.