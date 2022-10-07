"I have my romantic side, sometimes I bring it out" - PSG superstar Lionel Messi opens up about his personal life and family

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Lionel Messi has lifted the lid on his personal life, claiming that he is a normal person who finds happiness in spending time with his family and friends.

Messi, 35, is in the twilight of his career as he inches closer to his fifth FIFA World Cup in Qatar later this year. After guiding Argentina to a runner-up finish in the 2014 edition, he is set to lead a final charge to end La Albiceleste's 36-year wait to lift the prestigious trophy.

A seven-time Ballon d'Or winner, the diminutive Argentine has had an illustrious career, laden with silverware. He has lifted a whopping 41 trophies for Argentina, Barcelona and PSG combined.

Speaking to ESPN Argentina, Messi shed light on his personal life with his wife, Antonela Roccuzzo, and his three sons. He said:

"I'm normal like anyone, sometimes people imagine anything. I was brought up as a little boy, with the values that my old man and my old woman instilled in me. I reinforced that in Barcelona, a club with very strong values. I always grew up with that philosophy."

He added:

"I have few friends, real friends. I always took a lot of refuge in my family. I feel happy being with them, I don't need much more. Being Messi takes some things out of you and sometimes I'm also unsuccessful for that. But the truth is that I lose a lot."

He continued:

"My children suffer from these things because we forbid ourselves from doing many things. It would be nice to have a moment alone with your family, go unnoticed. When we can, we do our family outings."

He concluded:

"I'm a very happy guy. Thank God I'm lucky enough to do what I've dreamed of since I was little. I have a wonderful family and my friends, that's the most important thing. I have my romantic side, sometimes I bring it out. I have been with my wife for many years."

Meanwhile, the former Barcelona man has been in explosive form for PSG. He has registered eight goals and as many assists in 13 matches across all competitions in the ongoing 2022-23 season.

PSG are next scheduled to lock horns with Stade de Reims at the Stade Auguste Delaune in a Ligue 1 contest on Saturday (October 8).

Lionel Messi will hope to continue his PSG form into the 2022 FIFA World Cup

Lionel Messi's Argentina are one of the favorites heading into the 2022 FIFA World Cup

Lionel Messi, who is in his second season at the Parc des Princes, has found a new lease on life under new PSG head coach Christophe Galtier. He is set to captain Argentina in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, hoping to lead his team to their third triumph in the prestigious tournament.

Argentina have been drawn in Group C alongside Poland, Mexico and Saudi Arabia. The first-ever winter FIFA World Cup is set to kick off on November 21, with the final set to be held on December 18.

