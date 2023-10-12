"I was s***ting myself" - KSI reveals how Erling Haaland nearly scuppered blockbuster fight with Tommy Fury 

Popular YouTuber KSI recently revealed how Manchester City superstar Erling Haaland nearly ruined his upcoming boxing match against Tommy Fury.

KSI has been an internet sensation for over a decade now and is well known for his comedic videos, music, and boxing. The 30-year-old is set to step into the ring to face former Love Island contestant and professional boxer, Tommy Fury to settle their feud.

Both stars are undefeated and have been training for months to ensure they get in the best shape possible ahead of their fight. However, KSI revealed on That Peter Crouch Podcast that Erling Haaland nearly ended things early.

The pair did a recent collab alongside Logan Paul, where they tried saving penalties from the Manchester City ace. Some of the latter's shots came dangerously close to hitting KSI in the face. He said (via The Sun):

"Oh my God. So I was in goal for it. Bro, I was s***ting myself because he knows how to hit hard. It's different. Like you know when you're with your mates and they kick the ball? It can be hard, but it's not like professional level."

KSI added:

"Haaland was there just trying to hit me with a volley, at professional level, while I'm in goal. And I'm there like, 'Bro, I've got a fight like in a month. Are you mad? What are you doing?' I'm just trying to get out of the way."

KSI and Fury will fight on the Misfits Prime Card at the AO Arena, Manchester, on Saturday, October 14.

Manchester City plan on removing Erling Haaland's release clause to ward off La Liga interest: Reports

According to Gazzetta dello Sport (via ESPN), Manchester City want to give Erling Haaland a new contract which would remove his reported €200 million release clause. This would help reduce the chances of Real Madrid and Barcelona luring him away after his mindblowing feats so far at the Etihad.

Erling Haaland signed a five-year deal with City last summer after joining from Borussia Dortmund. He adjusted to his new surroundings in no time, netting 52 goals and nine assists in 53 appearances across all competitions, helping the Cityzens win the treble.

The 23-year-old has shown no signs of slowing down, scoring eight goals and providing two assists in 12 appearances this season, while also winning the UEFA Super Cup. Real Madrid and Barcelona are reportedly aware of his current release clause and may be tempted to trigger it in the coming years.

Manchester City are reportedly exploring options to extend Erling Haaland's deal and hope to reach a new agreement in the next couple of months.