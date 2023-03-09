"I was not very sad" - Former Manchester City manager takes slight dig at Manchester United after humiliating 7-0 defeat to Liverpool 

Former Manchester City manager Manuel Pellegrini has taken a dig at Manchester United following their demoralizing 7-0 thrashing away at Liverpool on Sunday (March 5).

The Chilean coach will take his Real Betis side to Old Trafford to face the Red Devils in the first leg of the Europa League last 16. His men face a United side that are only just getting over their Anfield nightmare. They suffered the joint-worst competitive defeat in the club's history to their Merseyside rivals.

Pellegrini reacted to Manchester United's loss to Liverpool ahead of his side's game at Old Trafford. The former Manchester City boss was stunned by the extent of the defeat. He said (via the Premier League club's official website):

"It really was unbelievable. I was watching the first 45 minutes because after that we had to play against Real Madrid so I couldn't see when Liverpool scored the other six goals."

Pellegrini couldn't help but show his allegiance to Manchester City by explaining how he wasn't saddened by the events of last Sunday. He added:

"But of course I understood immediately what would happen at Manchester United. In their rivalry with Liverpool, for them to concede that amount of goals, it would not be easy for them. But I am a Manchester City fan also so I was not very sad about what happened."

The Chilean spent three seasons at City, winning the Premier League title in 2014. His Cityzens side beat United 3-0 at Old Trafford that season. Betis will hope a similar scoreline occurs in their favor on Thursday night.

Manchester United manager Ten Hag dubs Liverpool loss as a big lesson

Ten Hag sends his troops a message ahead of Betis clash.

Manchester United boss Ten Hag has reflected on his side's 7-0 humiliation to Liverpool at Anfield last Sunday. The result came just a week removed from lifting the Carabao Cup - United's first trophy for six years.

The Dutch coach acknowledged that setbacks will occur throughout the season. However, he claims that the Liverpool thrashing was a huge one (via Manchester Evening News):

"Yes, the players reflected well. We also know in a season setbacks will always be there. This was a huge setback, clear, but we had a run with 23 games with one loss and that was the second."

Ten Hag is looking to the future and is banking on his side taking the defeat as a lesson so that they have a better mentality going forward:

"It had a lot of lessons in it and it can help us in the future. We were really below average, especially mentality-wise. We want to win trophies and you have to act different. After Sunday, we got a big lesson, we take it and we have to move on, look forward. Use all the energy and focus on the next game."

Manchester United suffered a similarly bruising defeat to Manchester City earlier in the season. They lost 6-3 at the Etihad to their cross-city rivals. Ten Hag's men then went nine games unbeaten in all competitions.

