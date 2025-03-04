"I said, 'I can't cheat' because he will see that" – Ex-Chelsea and Arsenal hero Petr Cech names toughest opponent who gave him nightmares

Ex-Chelsea and Arsenal goalkeeper Petr Cech has named Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney as the one opponent he used to fear more than any other player.

Cech, who is deemed one of the best shot-stoppers of all time, played in the Premier League for 15 years. He registered 207 clean sheets in 443 Premier League outings, lifting the title four times with the Stamford Bridge side.

Speaking to Amazon Prime, the Czech commented (h/t talkSPORT):

"Wayne Rooney was the one, like when we played United in the league, he was always the one. I was like 'Oh, come on, this is a nightmare'. Because he can chip you from the halfway line and he's relentless, he's everywhere. He keeps coming, he keeps pressing, and never gives you half a second."

Cech, who moved to Chelsea from Stade Rennais in 2004, continued:

"So, it was always the preparation even from the goalkeeper coach. He always said, 'You know we play Rooney, he can do anything'. I said, 'Yeah, unfortunately'. I said, 'I can't cheat' because he will see that. But there's many ways you can play with people but generally, when you play against the top players, they will always find a way and it becomes challenging."

Cech, who left the Blues to join Arsenal in the summer of 2015, added:

"This is what I loved about the Champions League or the Premier League because you play against the best players, and it brings the best out of you as well."

Cech, 42, faced Rooney a joint 21 times at both club and country level. He won 11 and lost 10 of his outings against the Manchester United legend, who scored 10 times against the one-time UEFA Champions League winner.

Chelsea keen to snap up Arsenal transfer target

According to Give Me Sport, Arsenal are starting to fear Newcastle United star Alexander Isak may be out of their reach this summer. On the other hand, Liverpool and Chelsea are aiming to add the Swede to their ranks.

Meanwhile, Newcastle are in a good negotiating position as Isak still has over three years left on his current contract. They have allegedly slapped a significant price tag of £120 million on the former Real Sociedad striker.

Isak, who left Real Sociedad in 2022, has been in brilliant form for the Magpies this campaign. The 25-year-old has found the back of the net 22 times and provided five assists in 31 overall club matches so far this season.

