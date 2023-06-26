“I have not said that I want to get away from him” – Dani Alves’ ex-partner Joana Sanz makes interesting claim on relation with Barcelona legend

Barcelona legend Dani Alves' former partner Joana Sanz has seemingly changed her mind on the situation surrounding the Brazilian legend.

In a video uploaded on her social handles, the model clarifies that she would continue to support Alves. She also asked the media to stop talking about their lives.

She said:

"I will be by his side, a relationship is one thing, but he is my family. They have been together for eight years, therefore, I will be by his side. Like it or not. Stop talking about the lives of others"

She went on to add:

" I have not said that I want to get away from him . I have only said that I do not care what the media say. I want to get away from this, not from him"

These messages come as mixed signals after Sanz claimed in an interview last week that she did not care what the Barcelona legend did.

Speaking to Telecinco journalist Leticia Requejo, she stated:

"I totally pass, let Dani do, undo and speak whatever he wants,"

Dani Alves is still serving time in prison after reports arose he sexually assaulted a woman in a nightclub in Barcelona. The Brazilian has had two appeals to be released on bail rejected.

Barcelona confirm signing of star midfielder

Gundogan has officially completed a move to the Catalan side.

Barcelona announced they have completed the signing of German midfielder Ilkay Gundogan on a free transfer. The 32-year-old, who spent seven years with Manchester City, is expected to play a key role for Xavi's side for the coming seasons.

The Blaugrana had this to say on their official website:

"FC Barcelona and Ilkay Gündoğan have reached an agreement for the German international to sign for the Catalans now that his contract with Manchester City has ended. He will join for two seasons, through to 30 June 2025, with the option to stay for one more year. His buyout clause has been set at 400 million euros."

Gundogan is expected to become a key part of the midfield for the Catalan giants, who have just lost Sergio Busquets. The club veteran is expected to join former teammate Lionel Messi at MLS side Inter Miami for the forthcoming season.

The German had a glittering career at the Etihad, winning five Premier League titles before winning the Champions League this season. He bagged 11 goals and seven assists for Pep Guardiola's side this season.

