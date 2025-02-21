"I said to him 'if you want to play again, you need the same haircut as mine'!" - Maresca makes cheeky claim as Chelsea star debuts new bald look

Chelsea coach Enzo Maresca directed a joke at goalkeeper Robert Sanchez after he appeared with a new haircut in training this week. The Spanish goalkeeper is part of the squad preparing to face Aston Villa in the Premier League on Saturday, with the Blues aiming for maximum points.

After playing in the 2-1 defeat to Brighton & Hove Albion in the FA Cup Fourth Round earlier this month, the Spaniard did not feature in the Premier League meeting days later. He was spotted in training this week with a fully shaved head, prompting a cheeky remark from his coach.

Enzo Maresca joked about Sanchez's appearance during his press conference ahead of the Villa game as he fielded questions from reporters. The Italian tactician claimed that he had instructed the goalkeeper to replicate his own hairstyle or risk never playing for the club again.

"I said to him 'if you want to play again, you need the same haircut as mine'!" Maresca said via Goal.

Former Brighton goalkeeper Sanchez was dropped to the bench for the last two Premier League games, with Maresca hinting at a changing of guard at the club. The Spaniard has made several high-profile errors this season that have led to a great deal of criticism coming his way.

In Sanchez's absence at the Amex Stadium last Friday, Filip Jorgensen hardly fared better as Chelsea fell to a 3-0 defeat against the Seagulls. The Denmark U-21 international, who joined the club from Villarreal last summer, has started each of the last two league games and appears set to continue between the sticks.

Sanchez has committed five errors leading to goals in the league, more than any other goalkeeper in the division this season. The 27-year-old lost his place in Chelsea's starting XI to Djordje Petrovic last season and appears to have done the same to Jorgensen.

Chelsea to face Danish outfit in Conference League

Chelsea have been drawn against Danish side FC Copenhagen in the Round of 16 of the UEFA Europa Conference League this season. The Blues will continue their European journey with a two-legged tie next month.

Enzo Maresca's side finished the league phase with a 100 percent record, winning all six of their games to finish on top of the standings. Their opponents, FC Copenhagen, came through a two-legged playoff tie against Bundesliga outfit FC Heidenheim, winning 4-3 on aggregate.

Chelsea will be without both Noni Madueke and Nicolas Jackson for both legs of the last-16 tie against Copenhagen. They will face one of Molde or Legia Warsaw in the last eight if they make it past Copenhagen.

