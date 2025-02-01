“I said it many times before” - Liverpool ace Mohamed Salah reiterates his ‘main target’ after reaching 20 plus Premier League goals this season

Mohamed salah has once again stated that the main goal at Liverpool is to win the Premier League title this season. He is not focused on the goals he has scored this season and is only thinking of the team goals.

Speaking to the media after the 2-0 win over Bournemouth on Saturday, Salah stated that it feels to get on the scoresheet but he is happier with the win. He believes that the target should not change and believes they can do it after going nine points clear with a game in hand. He said via the club's official website:

“It feels good to be fair! Scoring goals, team winning, it’s an incredible feeling. But I said it many times before that my main target this season is to win the Premier League with the team. We are going in the right direction so hopefully we can keep going like this.”

Mohamed Salah scored a brace for the Reds as they defeated Bournemouth in the Premier League. The former Chelsea man scored from the spot in the 30th minute and then curled one in from inside the box in the second half. He's recorded 21 goals and 13 assists in 23 league games this season.

Meanwhile, Liverpool are nine points clear of second-placed Arsenal in the table.

Mohamed Salah has insisted on Liverpool's Premier League title challenge being their main goal

Mohamed Salah spoke to Sky Sports earlier this year and stated that Liverpool deserve to win another Premier League title. He believes that the group have done well at the club and should not be ending their career with just one league title.

He said on Sky Sports:

"We waited for that title for 30 years or so. So, to win it and it was the pandemic at that time, we didn't really have time to celebrate it in the right way. It's not a nice thing to do, so hopefully we can do it this year. My motivation this year was to win a trophy and be a big part of winning that trophy, especially the Premier League.”

"I still believe the team needs a trophy. There is still half of the team left like me, Trent, Virgil, Alisson, Robbo [Robertson]. It's necessary for us to win another trophy before we all go. We've won almost everything, but we've won the Premier League once. Hopefully, we can win it twice, which would be great."

Mohamed Salah is in the final months of his contract at the club and is not thinking about the contract yet. He has not agreed a new deal yet, and reports suggest he has rejected the latest offer from Liverpool.

