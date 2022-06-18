“I said sorry” – Balotelli recollects ‘very bad’ incident at Manchester City that led to Mancini suggesting he will ‘never play again’ 

Adam Derimspor striker Mario Balotelli has recalled the incident that led to Roberto Mancini claiming he would never play for Manchester City again. The striker claimed the manager was not happy with the red card he received against Arsenal in the final stages of the 2011-12 Premier League season.

The Italian striker was automatically banned for three matches and luckily avoided further punishment despite the FA looking into the foul. Balotelli was not sent off for a horror tackle on Alex Song in the first half. However, he picked up a second yellow for a needless foul on Bacary Sagna in the final minutes of the match, which the Gunners won 1-0.

Speaking to the club's website, Balotelli spoke about how then-manager Mancini threatened never to play the striker again. He said:

"I don't really remember a lot about before the match but, unfortunately, I remember the match. The tackle on Song was very bad from me. I'm not used to tackling like that. Song is a player I know, a friend. I said sorry. It was a bad tackle but you cannot touch my friend Yaya [Touré]. Song chipped the ball and I tried to guess where he was going to chip it."

He added:

"It was a very bad tackle. It could have been a red card. It was a second yellow [for the foul on Bacary Sagna] but my intention wasn't to make a foul – it was to stop the shot. I went there with too much aggression but it was not my intention to tackle him. He ( Mancini ) was angry. I remember on the bus, he said: 'You'll never play again'."

Balotelli has been infamous for his attitude on and off the pitch during his career, especially with the Cityzens. However, he was also a great striker, scoring 30 goals and providing seven assists in 80 appearances for Manchester City.

Did Mario Balotelli play for Manchester City after the red card?

Balotelli was banned for three matches and thus missed games against West Bromwich Albion, Norwich City, and Wolverhampton. He was back on the bench for the 1-0 win over Manchester United and then omitted from the squad for the away win at Newcastle United.

Manchester City won all their matches and took the title race against Manchester United to the final day.

Balotelli went on to play one more game that season for Manchester City. He provided the assist for the famous Sergio Aguero goal against QPR that won them the Premier League title for the first time.

