“I said we would have won the Champions League if we had won that tie” - Luka Modric names game he wants to remember ahead of Real Madrid exit

Luka Modric has picked Real Madrid’s 3-1 victory against Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in the second leg of the 2021/22 UEFA Champions League Round of 16 as his "game to remember" as he prepares to leave Los Blancos this summer. Modric played his last game at the Santiago Bernabeu today (May 24), with Real Madrid securing a 2-0 win over Real Sociedad in their final LaLiga match of the 2024-25 campaign.

The Croatian midfielder will leave Real Madrid this summer after the Club World Cup.

After the match against Real Sociedad, Modric was asked which game he would remember from his time in the Spanish capital. He responded (via Madrid Xtra on X):

"One game to remember? Difficult but I'd say [the game] vs PSG. That was incredible. I said that we would have won the Champions League if we had won that tie."

For context, Los Blancos lost the first leg 1-0 at the Parc des Princes, with Kylian Mbappe securing the victory for the Parisians. In the second leg at Santiago Bernabeu, Mbappe scored in the 39th minute to give PSG a 2-0 aggregate lead.

However, Karim Benzema came up trumps for Los Blancos in the second half, scoring a hat-trick inside 17 minutes to turn the game on its head. In the end, Real Madrid progressed to the next stage with a 3-2 win on aggregate and went on to win the tournament.

Real Madrid fans pay tribute to Luka Modric in final game at Santiago Bernabeu

Luka Modric was treated to an emotional tribute by the Los Blancos faithful in his last match at Santiago Bernabeu. He was named in the starting XI in the match against Real Sociedad. In the buildup to the match, a large banner was unfurled with the image of the midfielder surrounded by a laurel leaf. On it was written:

“Thank you, legend.”

Apart from that, a huge Real Madrid shirt with the number 10 inscription, the number worn by the Croatian, was seen in the center of the pitch. He was replaced by Chema Andres in the 85th minute, and while leaving the pitch, he was given a standing ovation by fans.

Modric embraced several teammates as he left the pitch, and the match was paused so players from both teams could give him a guard of honour. When he got to the Madrid bench, he hugged Toni Kroos, who called time on his professional career last season.

Luka Modric will leave the Spanish capital as Los Blancos' most decorated player, with 28 titles.

