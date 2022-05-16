"I did that save only because we deserved it" - Liverpool's FA Cup hero Alisson Becker makes bold claim about final win over Chelsea

Alisson Becker was the hero for Liverpool against Chelsea in the FA Cup final on Saturday, saving the decisive penalty kick that won the title for his team. Reflecting on that save, the Brazilian goalkeeper said that he was able to pull it off, as his team deserved to win the game.

With their FA Cup triumph, Liverpool have now won two domestic cups this season (also EFL Cup), beating Chelsea to claim both honours. Alisson has now opened up on the atmosphere at Anfield following another moment of glory at the Wembley Stadium.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Alisson Becker is the first goalkeeper to keep a clean sheet in the Champions League final, FA Cup final and Club World Cup final Alisson Becker is the first goalkeeper to keep a clean sheet in the Champions League final, FA Cup final and Club World Cup final 👊 https://t.co/FOXKnpVJ3S

"It's an amazing feeling, being here in this fantastic atmosphere with a happy end for us," he said during an exclusive interview with Sony Sports Network. "It was a really tough match, but we fight for the trophy, and we get it.

The goalkeeper went on to explain his role in helping Jurgen Klopp's men triumph by brilliantly saving Mason Mount's effort from the spot in the shootout. He said:

"All good moments, but I think the penalty save, the last one is what everyone will remember. I'm really happy for that because sometimes all the focus is on the goalkeeper, but I have to say that I did that save only because we deserved it; sometimes in football you play well, and don't win in the end.

Alisson continued:

"We did amazing in the gamel we deserved to win, in my opinion, in full time. But we played against a really tough opponent; the game went into extra time and in the end the penalty shootout, I'm really happy to make that save for the team."

What's next for Liverpool?

The Reds have claimed their second title of the season, keeping their quadruple hopes alive

Following their FA Cup triumph on Saturday, Liverpool have kept their hopes of an unprecedented quadruple alive. They'll return to the Premier League on Tuesday for a clash with Southampton away. They trail league leaders Manchester City by four points but have a game in hand.

The Reds will take on Wolverhampton Wanderers in their final league game of the season on Sunday, May 22. They'll hope City slip up once again after the reigning champions dropped two points in their 2-2 draw at West Ham United on Sunday.

Jurgen Klopp's men will then turn their attention to the biggest game of their season. They take on 13-time winners Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League final in Paris on May 28, in a repeat of the 2018 title match in Kiev, which Madrid won 3-1.

Edited by Bhargav