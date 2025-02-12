“I saw the banner" - Vinicius Jr comments on Manchester City banner after Real Madrid win at Etihad

Real Madrid superstar Vincius Jr. has shared his thoughts on Manchester City's banner ahead of their UEFA Champions League clash. The two European giants faced off in the playoff first leg at the Etihad Stadium on Tuesday, February 11.

Ahead of the match, Manchester City fans held up a banner that showed Rodri holding his Ballon d'Or award in his hand. The banner read:

"Stop crying your heart out"

It was in reference to the Ballon d'Or 2024 award. Vinicius was the favorite to win the award but he came second as Rodri won the award. Furious with the decision, Real Madrid decided to boycott the Ballon d'Or ceremony in October.

The banner on Tuesday, however, served as fuel for Vinicius, who was excellent in the match. He helped his side win 3-2 to take a slender advantage into the second leg. After the game, the Brazilian was named the Player of the Match and said (via Madrid Xtra):

“I saw the banner. It motivated me even more.”

Vinicius provided one assist against Manchester City. He attempted three shots, hit the crossbar once, completed 3/6 dribbles, made two key passes, and created two big chances.

Real Madrid gain advantage over Manchester City in UCL playoff ahead of second leg at Santiago Bernabeu

Real Madrid and Manchester City surprisingly didn't finish in the Top 8 of the UEFA Champions League league stage this season. They were drawn to face off in the two-legged playoffs for the Round of 16 qualification. The first leg took place at the Etihad on Tuesday.

Los Blancos started well but didn't capitalize on their chances before Erling Haaland (19') after some excellent work from Josko Gvardiol. Kylian Mbappe then equalised in the 60th minute with an acrobatic finish. However, Haaland gave City the lead again in the 80th minute from the penalty spot after Dani Ceballos fouled Phil Foden in the box.

Former Manchester City star Brahim Diaz then equalized in the 86th minute after Ederson's save from Vinicius' shot. In the second minute of stoppage time, Vinicius beat Rico Lewis to the bouncing ball and set up Jude Bellingham to score the winner.

Pep Guardiola's side dominated possession with 55% but had only 11 attempts on goal with four being on target. Real Madrid, meanwhile, had 20 attempts with eight being on target. Vinicius and Manuel Akanji both also hit the crossbar in the first half for their respective sides.

The second leg at the Santiago Bernabeu will take place on February 19.

