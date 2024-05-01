“I saw him there mumbling” - Harry Kane explains how he responded to Jude Bellingham distraction before penalty against Real Madrid

Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane has opened up about Jude Bellingham trying to distract him before his penalty against Real Madrid on Tuesday, April 30.

The Bavarians hosted Los Blancos at Allianz Arena in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League semi-final clash. They started well, creating a number of chances but failed to capitalise on them. Vinicius Jr. then scored in the 24th minute via an exceptional assist from Toni Kroos.

Bayern came out all guns blazing in the second half and equalised in the 53rd minute from a brilliant solo goal by Leroy Sane. They then got a penalty four minutes later after Lucas Vazquez fouled Jamal Musiala in the box. Harry Kane stepped up and converted the spot kick.

Just before Kane was setting up to take the penalty, his compatriot Bellingham was seen coming up to him. The Real Madrid man appeared to mumble something in the striker's ear but it evidently didn't have any effect.

After the game, Kane was asked about what the 20-year-old said to him and he told TNT Sports:

"To be honest, I don’t know what he was saying. I saw him there mumbling something but I will have to ask him what he was actually saying.

"Once I’m in that moment I am in my zone and I am just trying to block everything out. I’m sure he was saying something to try and put me off but thankfully it was okay for me."

Vinicius Jr. eventually scored the equaliser for Real Madrid in the 83rd minute via a penalty after Kim-min Jae fouled Rodrygo Goes in the box.

Carlo Ancelotti on Jude Bellingham's substitution in Real Madrid's draw against Bayern

The English midfielder didn't have a great game against Bayern at the Allianz Arena on Tuesday. He completed 44/49 passes, completed 2/3 dribbles, won 6/11 duels, and made one key pass. He was then subbed off in the 60th minute for Luka Modric.

When asked about Bellingham's performance in the game, manager Carlo Ancelotti said (via Managing Madrid):

"Jude Bellingham was not at the best level tonight, but the same for the entire team. Bellingham got cramps after 60 minutes, so I had to substitute him."

The second leg of the tie will be played at the Santiago Bernabeu on Wednesday, May 8.

Before that, Bayern will face Stuttgart away in the Bundesliga on Saturday, May 4. Real Madrid, meanwhile, will host Cadiz in La Liga on the same day.