“I saw what he said” - Nico Williams responds to Bruno Fernandes’ raging debate about Athletic Club red card after 3-0 Manchester United win

Athletic Club star Nico Williams has provided a response to Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes' claims in their UEFA Europa League semi-final meeting. The Red Devils ran out comfortable 3-0 winners over the Spanish outfit in the first leg on Thursday, putting them in a good position to reach the final.

Fernandes got into a heated argument with a journalist after Thursday's game when he was asked for his opinion on the red card shown to Athletic Club man Daniel Vivian. The Spaniard was sent off in the 34th minute for a foul on Rasmus Hojlund inside the box, allowing Fernandes to rifle home a penalty.

Spain international Williams was asked by DAZN what he made of the Manchester United man's comments from Thursday night. El Correo reported the winger as saying he was aware of Fernandes' comments but refused to get drawn into any controversies.

“I saw what he said… In the end, everyone is free to think what they want. We’re going to play it cool as always, without getting into controversy… and may the best team win."

Bruno Fernandes questioned the football knowledge of a reporter who asked if Vivian's sending-off was justified, defending the referee's decision. Athletic Club feel differently about losing a player and giving away a penalty in the same play, with manager Ernesto Valverde pointing out the incident as one which changed the game.

Manchester United hold a significant advantage heading into next week's second leg at Old Trafford. Ruben Amorim's side will hope to drive home their advantage to book a return to Bilbao, where the final will take place on May 21st.

Manchester United set to be without star defender for Brentford clash

Manchester United will be without defender Noussair Mazraoui for their Premier League meeting with Brentford on Sunday. The Morocco international will be rested for the league game, as was revealed by coach Ruben Amorim on Friday.

"There are some positions that we don’t have more players. For example, Nous Mazraoui cannot play. He’s in the limit to get an injury.

“Our focus is more on saving players and trying to be competitive. It’s not a good thing to say, but we need to understand the context.”

Manchester United are already without Diogo Dalot due to injury and Amorim is keen to avoid losing Mazraoui, as well. The 27-year-old was impressive in the Europa League semi-final first leg against Athletic Club, and will be held back ahead of the second leg.

Mazraoui has proven his worth as a Red Devil since joining the club from Bayern Munich last summer. He has appeared 52 times across all competitions, playing at right-back, centre-back, right-wing back, and left-wing back this season.

