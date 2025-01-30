"I would have sawed them off below the knees" - PSV boss hits out at his own players for 'disrespecting' Liverpool in UCL clash 

PSV Eindhoven manager Peter Bosz laid into his players for their pretentious behavior against Liverpool during their UEFA Champions League clash on Wednesday. The Dutch side won 3-2 at Philips Stadion in an enthralling match.

The Merseysiders traveled to the Netherlands with a modified squad as nine first-team stars were rested, having secured qualification to the knockout stages. Arne Slot fielded quite a young side that included the likes of James McConnell and Jayden Danns, while other starlets were given the chance to play off the bench.

Liverpool were handed their first defeat of the Champions League campaign, a 3-2 loss that saw Cody Gakpo and Harvey Elliott get on the scoresheet for them. During the twilight stages of the fixture, PSV's players withheld possession of the ball and were seen doing tricks to entertain fans.

While it may have amused the home crowd, PSV head coach Peter Bosz was disappointed with the way his players treated the visitors. After the game, he said (via talkSPORT):

"I thought it was terrible. I’m really annoyed. It's misplaced, they shouldn't do that. It was a kind of rondo they played there, with a back heel and a no-look pass. If I had been in that position, I would have sawed them off below the knees."

“You just shouldn't do that. I don't think it's respectful to the opponent. I haven't spoken to them about it yet, but I will. I do like entertaining the crowd, but in a different way. I think we would have entertained the crowd before without all that craziness.”

He later cooled off and admitted he enjoyed PSV's display against Liverpool.

Andrew Robertson heaps praise on 3 Liverpool stars despite defeat to PSV

Andrew Robertson has hailed James McConnell, Jayden Danns, and Federico Chiesa for their performances in Liverpool's 3-2 defeat to PSV.

The Scottish defender praised the two young starters, who both made their Champions League debut at PSV, for their impact on the game. McConnell started in midfield while Danns was deployed in the No.9 position.

He also lauded Chiesa, who played the entire 90, and emphasized the importance of the Italy international receiving game time. The former Juventus star has struggled to establish himself at Anfield amid injury issues this season.

After the game, Robertson told reporters:

"They were really good. McConnell was great in midfield and driving forward. Big Danns was great up top and held up the ball really well. We also had experienced players getting a chance, Federico [Chiesa] was really good and got the 90 minutes he needed."

Liverpool will next face Bournemouth away in the Premier League on Saturday.

