"I wouldn't say it's 50/50" - Gary Neville comments on Premier League title race between Liverpool and Manchester City after Pep Guardiola's team suffer setback

Eight-time Premier League winner Gary Neville believes Manchester City still have a slight edge over Liverpool in the race for this season's league title.

The Cityzens dropped two crucial points on Monday night (March 14) away to Crystal Palace. Pep Guardiola's side managed just four shots on target from their 18 attempts as the Eagles held them to a goalless stalemate at Selhurst Park.

The result kept Manchester City at the top of the Premier League standings with 70 points from 29 matches. However, they are now just four points clear of second-placed Liverpool, who have a game in hand. The Reds travel to Arsenal tomorrow and a win will take them to within a point of the Cityzens.

Speaking after the match between the Sky Blues and Palace, Neville believes City still have a slight advantage. He told Sky Sports (as quoted by the Daily Mail):

"I wouldn't say it's 50/50, Man City do just edge it. But Liverpool have got five players up front who are an absolute joke."

The former Manchester United right-back added:

"Liverpool gain some confidence, I don't think Manchester City drop too much confidence, there is a long way to go. You look at the fixtures and try to think, which ones are the difficult ones, and which are the ones they are going to pick up points in."

Both teams have also qualified for the quarterfinals of the UEFA Champions League, which Neville feels could have an impact. He opined:

"Then you throw the Champions League quarter-finals in, you don't know what teams they're going to draw, but you can imagine two big Champions League games in around that City and Liverpool game then you have a lot of games to contend with in terms of your squad."

Neville concluded:

"The games that look simple, might be more difficult when you throw in these big European nights."

Manchester City host Liverpool on April 10 in pivotal Premier League fixture

Both teams will be aware that they can't afford to drop any more points in their remaining league matches. Liverpool and Manchester City face plenty of tricky fixtures before the end of the season but the headline-grabber will be their own meeting at the Etihad.

City host the Reds on April 10 in a match that could effectively decide the title. Should both clubs win all their games up to that point, they will be separated by just a solitary point when they stride out onto the pitch.

Aside from that, Guardiola's side will also have to play West Ham and Brighton away from home before the end of the season. Klopp's troops, on the other hand, are yet to play Arsenal away as well as Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur at home.

