"I don't say anything anymore" - Thiago Silva's wife Belle Silva reacts to Chelsea's disappointing loss to Aston Villa

Chelsea defender Thiago Silva's wife Belle has expressed exasperation over the Blues' 2-0 defeat to Aston Villa on Saturday (April 1).

Graham Potter's side fell to their 10th league defeat of the season and dropped to 11th in the league. Goals from Ollie Watkins (18') and John McGinn (56') did the damage as Villa came away from Stamford Bridge with all three points.

Chelsea have endured a season to forget domestically and their chances of a top-four finish are diminishing. Silva's wife Belle gave an honest assessment of the Blues' current situation, tweeting:

"I don't say anything anymore. I look at the table and we are in eleventh place, very sad… let's get ready for Tuesday."

Belle Silva @bellesilva #camonchelsea I don't say anything anymore. I look at the table and we are in eleventh place, very sad… let's get ready for Tuesday. #goblues I don't say anything anymore. I look at the table and we are in eleventh place, very sad… let's get ready for Tuesday. #goblues #camonchelsea

Silva played no part in the loss to Villa as he is nursing a ligament injury. He has been out of action since February and his absence has been problematic for Potter. Chelsea's defense looked shaky throughout the disappointing defeat to Unai Emery's side. The Blues trail fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur by 11 points. They will turn their attention to a vital clash with Liverpool on Tuesday (April 4).

Chelsea manager Potter accepts fans' criticism after Villa loss

Graham Potter is feeling the heat at Stamford Bridge.

Blues fans booed their players as they left the field of play following their 2-0 loss to Villa. Potter has come under increasing pressure throughout the season and this is his side's latest setback.

Potter accepted the club's fans' criticism, especially losing at home in such a manner. They have dropped to the lower half of the Premier League table with just 10 games left to play. The English coach said (via the Independent):

"I understand when you lose at home that the emotion of the game is such, that people are going to be disappointed and frustrated and angry. Whatever criticism comes, I have to accept."

The Blues boss has been consistently backed by co-owner Todd Boehly this season despite a lack of form. However, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano claims that there is more pressure on Potter following the defeat to the Villains.

Julian Nagelsmann, who was sacked by Bayern Munich last week, has always been admired. The Italian journalist said:

“Julian Nagelsmann is a manager that Chelsea board always appreciated, he’s considered a future top coach. Pressure is growing again on Graham Potter after Aston Villa game, not because of Nagelsmann available but because Chelsea board expect different results.”

Poll : 0 votes