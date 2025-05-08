“I say that from the bottom of my heart” - Mikel Arteta picks Champions League winner after PSG dump Arsenal to set up final vs Inter

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is backing Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in the UEFA Champions League final following the Gunners' exit from the competition on Wednesday, May 8. The Gunners were defeated 2-1 in the second leg in Paris, falling to a 3-1 aggregate loss in the semifinal.

Ad

PSG will now take on Inter Milan, who beat Barcelona in the semifinal, in the Champions League final in Munich on May 25.

Speaking after the match, Arteta hoped that Paris Saint-Germain would win the prestigious trophy, adding that the Ligue 1 giants have his support because he previously played there.

The Arsenal boss told Canal Plus (via Mirror):

‘‘I hope so because of my past here, I really hope they finally win it, I say that from the bottom of my heart. This isn’t the time to say, ‘Go Paris,’ but when they play in the final, I’ll push for them.’’

Ad

Trending

Mikel Arteta spent 18 months at PSG during his playing days. He joined the club in January 2001 and left in June 2002.

“We did a lot of good things’’ – Martin Odegaard reflects on Arsenal’s ‘painful’ UCL defeat to PSG

Arsenal midfielder Martin Odegaard admitted being hurt by the Champions League semi-final loss. He said Arsenal started the game well but weren’t clinical enough in the final third.

Ad

He told the media after the game (via Arsenal's official website):

“It’s very painful to be honest. I think we started the game really well, on the front foot, took control of the game and created some big moments. But again, in the boxes, that's where the games are decided and we weren't good enough. Also a lot of credit to their goalkeeper who made some unbelievable saves.

Ad

“We did a lot of good things, but in the end, we have to be better in the boxes. That's where we have to be sharper and more clinical and also not concede the goals like we've done.”

The Norwegian then stressed the importance of unity following the disappointment. He added:

“We have to stick together, to stay strong and learn from it,” he added. “At the moment it’s painful. We wanted to go all the way and to bring trophies to this club and to our supporters and to everyone. We've had some tough moments during my time here and I feel like every time we've come back stronger. So that's the only thing you can do.

Ad

“It's a massive disappointment and I know everyone is disappointed. But the only thing you can do is to keep going, keep improving, keep learning. Stay together, be there for each other, lift each other up and make sure we go again.”

Odegaard, meanwhile, gave a disappointing performance on the night and was criticized by fans after the match.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ezekiel Olamide Ezekiel is a European football journalist who covers breaking news and transfer rumors at Sportskeeda. He is currently pursuing an undergraduate degree in Accounting and has a work experience of around 3 years, having previously worked at the likes of Opera News Hub and Extratime Talk. He is a proponent of factual accuracy, meticulous research, verification of sources and journalistic ethics and standards.



An ardent Chelsea fan, Ezekiel's journey as a football fan began in his childhood, witnessing Ronaldinho dazzle with his skills. His interest in the beautiful game deepened after Nigeria were knocked out of the 2010 FIFA World Cup; he was impressed with the Super Eagles' fighting spirit in their 2-2 Group B draw against South Korea. Some other World Cup matches which have left a deep impact on him were Belgium's incredible comeback against Japan in the round of 16 of the 2018 version and the 2022 final.



Lionel Messi is the one true GOAT for Ezekiel and he also follows the Major League Soccer and the Saudi Pro League owing to him and Cristiano Ronaldo. When not writing, he spends his free time deepening his SEO knowledge and watching skits. Know More