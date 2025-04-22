"I wouldn't say Chelsea are lacking strikers" – Demba Ba identifies 'issue' with former club

Former Chelsea striker Demba Ba has asserted that his former team are in need of an veteran player who can prove to be a positive influence in the dressing room.

The Blues, who have spent around £1.2 billion since 2022, have struggled for form in the recent times. They have registered three wins in their past six Premier League games, scoring just six goals along the way.

During a recent chat with The Sun, Ba was asked to offer his thoughts on Chelsea's recent form and whether the Blues need to sign a new striker. He responded (h/t The Chelsea Chronicle):

"I wouldn't say Chelsea are lacking strikers. If you look at a player like [Christopher] Nkunku, he's trying to make a name for himself in the Premier League. However, the issue is experience and personality. They need someone who has the personality to handle the pressure, someone who can endure pain but also command the respect of the younger players in the team."

Since the start of the 2024-25 season, the Blues have relied on two stars in the number nine role. While Nicolas Jackson has scored nine goals in 29 total appearances this term, Christopher Nkunku has netted 14 times in 42 overall outings so far this campaign.

Enzo Maresca's outfit are currently sixth in the Premier League standings. They are on 57 points from 33 league outings, three points behind third-placed Nottingham Forest.

Chelsea urged to sign Bundesliga attacker

Speaking to betting website Casino Hawks, ex-Manchester United striker Teddy Sheringham urged the Blues to sign Bayern Munich forward Harry Kane. He said (h/t Metro):

"There'll still be a lot of clubs that will be looking at Harry Kane in the Premier League. He's the finished article and you're still going to get two, maybe three years out of Harry Kane at the top level, the way I see it. I think Chelsea could go for him, Nicolas Jackson has done alright but Kane is the very highest level."

Claiming Aston Villa could also try to sign Kane, Sheringham added:

"You're also looking at a team like Aston Villa, they might want to go a step further. He is a top player and the finished article, he can give you two or three years so teams will go for him. He is a commodity that people want."

Kane, 31, has registered a whopping 80 goals and 24 assists in 88 overall matches for Bayern Munich since leaving Tottenham Hotspur in 2023.

The England international has bagged 213 Premier League goals so far.

