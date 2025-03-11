"I wouldn't say we're very close" – Bruno Fernandes says he doesn't talk much with Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes has revealed that he is not particularly close to Ruben Amorim, claiming the Red Devils head coach is a man of few words.

During a recent interview with CBS, Fernandes was asked if he is close to Amorim due to their respective connections with Sporting CP. He replied (h/t O Jogo):

"I wouldn't say we're very close. We don't talk that much, to be honest. He's a very quiet coach, who likes to tell a joke here and there. As team captain, many of the things that are transmitted to the team go through me, but many of them come from the staff. Of course we have a good relationship, but I wouldn't say it's any different to the one he has with any other player."

Asked if he is aware of Amorim's exploits at Sporting, Fernandes replied:

"Obviously I know what he did at Sporting because I watched the team's games. He wasn't someone I knew personally. Once when I went to watch Sporting's games, I met him, but our contact was just 'hello' and 'goodbye'. But I knew how Sporting played, how enthusiastic the fans were. We all saw the farewell, the unity that existed between the players and the coaching staff."

Under Amorim, Fernandes has started all 25 of his total appearances for Manchester United in the ongoing 2024-25 season. The 30-year-old has scored eight goals and contributed six assists in 2,228 minutes of action under the Portuguese tactician.

The Manchester United captain will next be in action in the UEFA Europa League last-16 second leg contest against Real Sociedad this Thursday.

Manchester United co-owner says some stars are not good enough, lauds Bruno Fernandes

During an interview with BBC Sport, Manchester United co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe shared his thoughts on the Red Devils' current squad. The INEOS chairman said:

"Some are not good enough and some probably are overpaid, but for us to mould the squad that we are fully responsible for, and accountable for, will take time. We've got this period of transformation where we move from the past to the future. There are some great players in the squad, the captain is a fabulous footballer. We definitely need Bruno [Fernandes], he's a fantastic footballer."

Ruben Amorim's side are expected to refresh their ranks this summer as they are enduring a tough 2024-25 season. The likes of Casemiro, Harry Maguire, Christian Eriksen, and Victor Lindelof are all allegedly expected to depart the Old Trafford side.

Manchester United, who finished eighth last season, are currently in 14th place in the Premier League table with just 34 points from 28 matches.

