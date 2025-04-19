"I couldn't say no to my dream" - Philippe Coutinho opens up on leaving Liverpool for Barcelona and sheds light on underwhelming LaLiga stint

Former Liverpool star Philippe Coutinho has opened up on his move to Barcelona from the Reds. He said a move to Camp Nou was like a dream and thus he couldn't turn down the Catalan side's advancements.

Ad

Coutinho also shed light on his Aston Villa move, saying he only joined them because of Steven Gerrard. He said on Premier League Stories (via Tribal Football):

"I have no regrets. I needed to change teams, right? I wasn't in Barcelona's plans anymore. I needed to play, right? And go to a club that wanted me. Well, it was mainly because of (Steven) Gerrard (that I joined Aston Villa). He was the coach. I remember he called me on the phone and we talked and saw that there was this possibility to go there on loan.

Ad

Trending

"It was great to go there but things also didn't happen as we expected. I had this dream to play for Barcelona. Then the opportunity presented itself and I couldn't say no to my dream. We had loads of conversations. At that time, I really wanted to move to Barcelona. We had many discussions about staying, about leaving. But, eventually, the club agreed to let me go and I joined Barcelona."

Ad

Coutinho joined Barcelona in January 2018 for a reported £142 million. The Brazilian played just 106 matches for the Catalan side, scoring 25 and assisting 14 goals. He had loan spells at Bayern Munich and Aston Villa before he joined the latter permanently in the 2022 summer window.

Former Liverpool star Philippe Coutinho recalls Barcelona experience

Philippe Coutinho admitted that he couldn't maintain a decent level at Barcelona despite a good start at the club. The former Liverpool star added that he needed support from his family to get through the tough phase and said:

Ad

"The beginning was really good. My first six months at Barcelona were great. We won a title and I was playing really well. But the following season, after the World Cup, I was not in the same shape. My performances dipped and that was tough for me. I wanted to meet expectations, my own expectations as well but I just wasn't able to. That period was really challenging for me but I leaned on my family and in my faith, I've always believed in God. That helped me stay strong through it all."

Coutinho played 201 matches for Liverpool, scoring 54 times and assisting 44.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sripad Sripad is a veteran Sportskeeda football journalist, who has been with the company for around 9.5 years. His tryst with writing happened in class XI when he started penning blogs, and his foray into football was during the early 2000s, watching matches with his cousins.



Sripad has been a Chelsea fan through and through since the age of 9 and can watch their 2012 Champions League triumph on repeat. The undisputed ‘GOAT’ according to him is Lionel Messi and his favorite managers are Jose Mourinho and Sir Alex Ferguson. Apart from popular European leagues, he also likes to follow other leagues like the MLS, Saudi Pro League, Eredivisie, and Liga MX.



Sripad believes in only using the right sources for his articles, and is an expert in understanding how to get the right quotes for each news to provide proper background information. His exploits have led him to become a popular figure in European Football and interviewing Premier League legends such as Alan Shearer, Shay Given, Paul Dickov, and John Barnes. His articles have been much revered amongst the football fraternity and have been shared by the likes of John Terry, Gary Lineker, and Declan Rice.



If given a chance to change a football rule, Sripad wants VAR to be fully automated and offside rules to be less stringent. When not working, he likes to watch past Formula 1 races and play FIFA. Know More