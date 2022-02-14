"I say it in front of the squad"- Xavi names Barcelona star who's an example to the rest of his teammates

Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez has heaped praise on Luuk de Jong after the 31-year-old scored a dramatic stoppage-time equaliser in the 2-2 La Liga draw at Espanyol on Sunday. Xavi said the Dutch striker is an example to the rest of his teammates.

The Blaugrana headed into their game against Espanyol after an impressive January transfer window and a morale-boosting 4-2 win over holders Atletico Madrid last weekend. They took an early lead, thanks to teenage sensation Pedri scoring in the second minute.

However, Sergi Darder equalised for Espanyol five minutes before half-time. Raul de Tomas put the hosts in the lead midway through the second half before De Jong intervened in the sixth minute of stoppage time.

De Jong, who joined Barcelona on loan from Sevilla last summer, has come in for heavy criticism for his underwhelming performances. The striker, though, helped the Blaugrana claim a key point against Espanyol, and was hailed by his manager.

"He is an example, and I say it in front of the squad. He is a goalscorer, and we have taken him out for this. He has had two, and has scored one," said Xavi in a post-match press conference as per Marca.

The Blaugrana are now unbeaten in eight La Liga games. Their latest result leaves them in fourth place in the La Liga table. They are leave on points with fifth-placed Atletico Madrid, but are four points behind Real Betis, albeit with a game in hand over Manuel Pellegrini's side.

GOAL @goal



Barcelona rescue a point at the death against Espanyol 90+6' Luuk de Jong goal, Adama Traore assistBarcelona rescue a point at the death against Espanyol 90+6' Luuk de Jong goal, Adama Traore assistBarcelona rescue a point at the death against Espanyol 😅 https://t.co/jH5pDtBnZA

Luuk de Jong likely to leave Barcelona at the end of the season

Granada CF vs FC Barcelona - La Liga Santander

Luuk de Jong has scored five goals in 17 appearances across competitions for the Blaugrana this season.

However, he's expected to return to Julen Lopetigui's side in the summer. That's because the Blaugrana signed many top-quality forwards during the January transfer window.

They signed Ferran Torres from Manchester City in a deal worth €55 million, Adama Traore on loan from Wolverhampton Wanderers till the end of the season, and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang on a free transfer from Arsenal.

adil @Barca19stats Luuk de Jong played 5 games for Barcelona in 2022, he scored in 4 of them. Luuk de Jong played 5 games for Barcelona in 2022, he scored in 4 of them. https://t.co/lUnCuNE1Mf

Also Read Article Continues below

Xavi's side have also been heavily linked with a move for Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland. Luuk de Jong is, therefore, likely to become surplus to requirements at the club.

Edited by Bhargav