"I would say go" - Odion Ighalo says Victor Osimhen snubbing Manchester United and Arsenal to join new league is still 'win-win' for him

Former Manchester United striker Odion Ighalo would urge Victor Osimhen to move to the Saudi Pro League if the latter were to seek his opinion. Ighalo, however, added that even if Osimhen chose to leave Europe, it would be a win-win situation for him.

In a discussion with News Central TV, Ighalo said (via Metro):

"He's a grown-up guy now so he has worked hard to be where he is today. If he calls me for my opinion, I would tell him. But I think he has done well and whatever decision he makes, it's a win-win for him. If he asked me, of course, I would say go. Whatever decision is a win-win for him. If he goes now, if he doesn't go now and he goes after two years, it's still the same. It does not matter because last year they came and he did not go."

Osimhen, who has been linked with both Manchester United and Arsenal, reportedly rejected a big-money move to Saudi Arabia. The Nigerian is reported to have been offered a contract worth £34 million per season from Al-Hilal, amounting to £140 million in a four-year contract.

However, Osimhen turned down the offer from Al-Hilal. Last summer, he was loaned out to Galatasaray from Napoli, and his future with the Italian side remains in doubt.

By default, Osimhen has 12 months left in his contract with Napoli. However, I Ciucciarelli are open to selling him as several clubs are looking to trigger his reported £64 million release clause.

In the 2024-25 season, Osimhen scored 37 goals and provided eight assists in 41 outings for the Turkiye giants.

"If they get Mbeumo, I’ll be very happy" - Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand

Day 1 - Champions Festival - UEFA Champions League Final 2025 - Source: Getty

Former Manchester United centre-back Rio Ferdinand would be delighted if the club sign Bryan Mbeumo. The Englishman also highlighted that Mbeumo's numbers over the last three calendar years were top-notch.

In a discussion on his YouTube channel, Rio Ferdinand Presents, the English star said (via United In Focus):

"If they get Mbeumo, I’ll be very happy. He wants to come, I know it. His stats over the last three seasons in the Premier League are up there, by the way, goals and assists, goal chances, ridiculous."

Mbeumo joined the Bees from Troyes in 2019 and has since registered 70 goals and 51 assists in 242 games.

