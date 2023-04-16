“I have to say thanks to Graham Potter” – Brighton coach Roberto De Zerbi offers hilarious response after beating Chelsea

Brighton & Hove Albion head coach Roberto De Zerbi has taken a slight dig at Chelsea after his team secured an impressive 2-1 away win against the Blues earlier today (April 15) at Stamford Bridge.

Goals from Danny Welbeck and a spectacular 69th-minute strike from Julio Cesar Enciso were enough to secure all three points for the Seagulls. It also compounds more mystery for Frank Lampard, who was without a win in his first three games at the club.

The defeat also means that De Zerbi has secured two wins over Chelsea this season after beating the Blues 4:1 during the reverse fixture in August last year.

Meanwhile, reacting to his side's recent victory at Stamford Bridge, which put Brighton in seventh position on the log, De Derbi went on to heap praise on former Blues head coach Graham Potter.

The English tactician was De Zerbi's predecessor at Brighton prior to his appointment at Chelsea last year. Potter, however, did get dismissed this month by the Blues after a string of poor performances this season.

De Zerbi acknowledged the good job that Potter did with Brighton before his arrival in August last year. Speaking in a post-match press conference, he said (via Goal):

"I have to say thanks to Graham Potter because I found a very great and strong team and I am now trying to give my idea.

Reacting to his team's performance against the Blues, he said:

"It's an amazing day for us. The result, the performance. This game gives more energy, more confidence, more enthusiasm to finish the season in the best way. Now we have to prepare for the semi-final. We'd like to play the final. To do that we'll have to win."

Frank Lampard reacts to Chelsea's disappointing home defeat to Brighton

Interim head coach of the Blues Lampard has revealed that his team deserved to lose at home against Brighton as they lacked the basis.

Brighton secured an impressive 2-1 win against Chelsea, who are currently without a win after Lampard returned to the club in an interim capacity.

Speaking in a post-match press conference, he said (via football.london):

"It was the most deserved one. I think at the moment, more than defeats, it's performance we've got to talk about. Wins only come with performance. In terms of performance that was the most disappointing one because we were well beaten in the basics of football.

He continued:

"It's a really good Brighton team so we must give them a lot of a credit because they're a fantastic team and they can perform like that against pretty much anyone in the league."

He concluded:

"But we were short. A yard short, a tackle short, a fighting duel moment short and when that's not right you're not going to win games. You have to have the capacity to do that as well as the desire and at the minute we're falling short on that and need to turn it around quickly.

