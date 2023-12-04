"I have to say wow" - Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp reacts to Newcastle's statement 1-0 win against Manchester United

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was all praise for Newcastle United after their remarkable 1-0 triumph over Manchester United in the Premier League.

Newcastle dominated the proceedings at St. James Park, taking a total of 22 shots, compared to Manchester United's eight. The Magpies also controlled the tempo of the game and didn't allow the Red Devils to express themselves at all.

Jurgen Klopp heaped praise on Eddie Howe's side when asked about their win in a press conference. He said (via NewcastleWorld):

"I don't think I've ever praised [them] before, but I saw them playing last night [v Man United], and I was really impressed, I have to say 'wow'. They played the same team, pretty much exactly the same team like in Paris, and that was a big fight."

Klopp continued:

"Yes, it was not only a big fight, it was exceptional football, it was a commercial for pressing, counter-pressing and direct football, really good football."

His comments came before Liverpool's own dramatic 4-3 win over Fulham in the league. Despite leading twice, the Reds found themselves trailing 3-2 with only 10 minutes left.

However, the team rallied back with late goals from Wataru Endo and Trent Alexander-Arnold, securing a crucial victory.

Liverpool scout new prospect as Joel Matip sidelined; Marseille eye Manchester United defender Raphael Varane - Reports

In the wake of a severe knee injury to Joel Matip, the Reds are reportedly on the hunt for a replacement.

Their recent victory against Fulham came at a cost, with Matip's long-term absence leaving a gap in Jurgen Klopp's defensive lineup. However, the club seem to have already identified a potential recruit.

According to The Daily Star, Lucas Beraldo, a highly regarded talent from Sao Paulo, has caught the attention of the Liverpool scouts. Valued at around £20 million, Beraldo is also on the radar of other Premier League clubs like West Ham, Newcastle, and Brentford as well.

His performances in Brazil, where he has played 51 games for Sao Paulo, have seemingly made him a sought-after player in England.

In another notable development, Marseille have shown interest in Manchester United's Raphael Varane. Reports from France (via Foot01) indicate that the central defender, who has had limited playtime under Erik ten Hag this season, might be considering an exit.

Marseille's manager Gennaro Gattuso and sporting director Medhi Benatia are believed to be crafting proposals for defenders, and the 30-year-old is included. This move could provide Varane with a fresh start away from the Premier League.