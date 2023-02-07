"I have to say yes" - 20-year-old's dad confirms Barcelona want to sign exciting forward

Serbian forward Stefan Mitrovic's father has confirmed that Barcelona made an attempt to sign the 20-year-old forward. Mitrovic currently plays for Serbian SuperLiga side Red Star Belgrade.

He has made 26 appearances for the Serbian club this season, scoring five goals and providing three assists. Red Star Belgrade's sporting director Zvezdan Terzic revealed a few days ago that the club received several offers for Mitrovic. He said (via Fichajes):

"We have rejected offers of up to €6 million. We have great faith in Stefan, but now we cannot sell him, among other things, because he has played for two teams this season and could not do it for a third. We have recently had offers from three big teams clubs for him."

The young forward's father has now confessed that Barcelona are one of the clubs interested in Mitrovic. He said (via Mundo Deportivo):

"As a father, I have to say yes, that Barça has contacted us, just like other clubs."

Mitrovic joined Red Star at the start of the season and instantly announced himself as a potential star. Top European clubs are expected to make a move for the player in the coming years.

Barca are keen on securing their long-term attacking options. While Robert Lewandowski has been magnificent for the club this season, the Polish striker is already 34 and past his prime.

Apart from Mitrovic, Borussia Dortmund's Youssoufa Moukoko is another young forward with whom Barcelona have been strongly linked.

Barcelona legend Ronaldinho spoke about Xavi's tenure as the club's manager

Real Betis v FC Barcelona - LaLiga Santander

Barcelona have made a significant transformation since Xavi took over the managerial duties in November 2021. The Catalan club recently won their first trophy under the Spaniard, the Spanish Super Cup.

Barca are also leading the race for the La Liga title; they are eight points clear of rivals Real Madrid. Ronaldinho recently shared his opinion on Xavi's tenure at the club, as he said from the Mundo Deportivo gala (via Diario Sport):

“It is not easy to win titles, but I see it very well and I hope that soon he will make history at the club. Xavi is my friend, he is there. Let’s hope things continue to go well and he can win the title.”

The Catalan club will return to action on February 12, against Villareal in an away clash in La Liga.

