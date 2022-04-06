"I was saying before that Arsenal should have gone for him" - Darren Bent says Manchester United target would be perfect for Mikel Arteta's team

Former Premier League striker Darren Bent has branded Manchester United target Tammy Abraham as the 'perfect' striker for Arsenal.

Abraham, a Manchester United target, has been on fire for AS Roma this season in Serie A following his big-money switch from Chelsea.

The 24-year-old has been a record-breaker for the Serie A giants, becoming the top scorer in Roma history in his debut season.

The former Chelsea attacker has smashed the long-held record of former Argentine striker Gabriel Batistuta, who scored 21 goals for Roma in his maiden season.

The Manchester United target already has 23 goals across all competitions in 41 games, including 15 strikes in Serie A.

Bent has urged Mikel Arteta's side to make a move for the red-hot England striker and insisted that they 'should have gone for him' earlier.

The former Tottenham Hotspur striker has insisted that Abraham has seen a remarkable turn-around in his career just like former Arsenal starlet Serge Gnabry.

Gnabry has been excellent for Bayern Munich in recent years and Bent has labeled him as 'one of the best widemen in the world'.

"You know where he would be perfect? Arsenal,” Bent told talkSPORT, as quoted by HITC Sport. “I was saying before that Arsenal should have gone for him. Even someone like Serge Gnabry, he was told by Tony Pullis, I think it was at West Brom, that he wasn’t good enough. And now he is one of the best widemen in the world."

Bent has also suggested that it is 'difficult' for the former Chelsea attacker to remain the 'number two' behind Harry Kane despite scoring for fun.

The former England striker added: “I would have liked to have done it (played abroad). But I didn’t get the opportunity to do it. When you are in the form he (Abraham) is in. It’s almost like you have to stay in that spot behind Harry Kane. But it’s such a difficult role to play as that number two because you have to keep scoring consistently.”

Should Arsenal make a move for the Manchester United target?

Tammy Abraham has already proven that he is a reliable goalscorer in both England and Italy.

However, bringing him back to the Premier League will be quite complicated considering he only moved to Roma last season for a pretty big fee.

Arsenal are certainly going to be in the market for a top-class number nine but bringing in the Roma striker might prove to be too costly.

However, if they can manage to bring the former Chelsea star to the Emirates, it should prove to be a brilliant deal.

Manchester United are also said to be long admirers of the England striker and could launch an offer to bring him back to England in the summer.

