“I was too scared” - Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard makes honest admission as Carragher aims cheeky question after win over Sheffield United

Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard made an honest admission when questioned about celebrations after his club's 6-0 win against Sheffield United on Monday, March 4.

The Gunners were thorough in the performance, and the Norway international also managed to get on the scoresheet by bagging the night's opener in the fifth minute.

Mikel Arteta's side have won seven games but kept the celebrations to a minimum. Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher called out Odegaard for over-celebrating after Arsenal beat the Reds 3-1 at the Emirates on February 4.

After spotting the 25-year-old taking pictures of the cameraman along with the fans in the background, Carragher said at the time (via Metro):

"Dear me. Just get down the tunnel. You’ve won a game. It’s three points. They’ve been brilliant, they’re back in the title race, get down the tunnel."

Odegaard hit back and said:

"And if you’re not allowed to celebrate when you win a game, when are you allowed to celebrate?"

Carragher, who was interviewing Odegaard after the Sheffield United thrashing, cheekily asked:

"Martin, it was a fantastic performance by yourself and a great win for the team. I just didn’t see the photographer on the pitch! Is he in the dressing room? Are you going to get together?"

The midfielder provided an amusing response and answered:

"I was too scared to [take a photo] today, so I went straight inside today!"

Odegaard has been crucial to Arsenal this season in leading the press, creating chances, and scoring goals from midfield. He has bagged nine goals and seven assists from 34 appearances across competitions.

Martin Odegaard reacts to Arsenal's performance against Sheffield United

Martin Odegaard

Martin Odegaard believes his side put in a 'solid' performance against Sheffield United on Monday. The Gunners did dominate proceedings, managing 81 percent possession and attempting 22 shots, with 10 finding the target.

Meanwhile, the Blades failed to register a single shot on target from four attempts. Speaking after the match about his team's exhibition at Bramall Lane, Odegaard said (via Metro):

"When we had the ball, we were in a good mood today and we created a lot, we scored the goals early on and kept on going from there and in the end it was a solid and nice performance."

The Gunners are now third in the Premier League standings, a point behind Manchester City and two short of leaders Liverpool. Next is a home fixture against Brentford on Saturday (March 9).