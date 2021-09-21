"I was scared to ask him for a photo" - Schalke 04 midfielder recalls meeting Cristiano Ronaldo

Meeting Cristiano Ronaldo for the first time usually leaves many in awe, and that was the case with Schalke 04 midfielder Mehmet-Can Aydin as well. Reflecting on the first time he stood close to the Portuguese during his time at Real Madrid, the German has admitted that he was star-struck.

Aydin said:

"I was a very shy boy, and didn't dare ask players like Raul or Draxler for a photo when they played here.

"The first game I watched as a youth player in the Veltins Arena was a Champions League match against Real Madrid. Shortly after the final whistle, I was suddenly stood two metres away from Cristiano Ronaldo. In that situation, too, I was scared to ask him for a photo," said Aydin.

Despite being star-struck by the Portuguese, Aydin doesn't seem to look up to Ronaldo as a role model, though. Instead, the German looks up to Bayern Munich midfielder Joshua Kimmich and Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold, saying:

"I think Joshua Kimmich is absolutely outstanding when he plays on the right side. Especially offensively, he is very dangerous. Alexander-Arnold from Liverpool is also a great player. I like his crosses and his ball-handling."

The German international also revealed his happiness at breaking through the youth ranks at Schalke 04 and establishing himself in the first team:

"I've been at Schalke for eight years and have met so many wonderful people," Aydin continued. "The sense of community is huge. What I find very cool is that the youth teams are housed on the same training ground as the professionals. I've always had my eye on the Veltins Arena since I was a little boy. It was simply my goal and my dream to play there one day."

Cristiano Ronaldo sparkling on his second debut at Manchester United

Cristiano Ronaldo has been impressive in front of goal this season.

Following a turbulent spell with Juventus last season, Cristiano Ronaldo decided to start a new chapter in his career by returning to Manchester United. He signed a two-year deal with the Red Devils this summer, and has hit the ground running.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner has been firing on all cylinders since returning to Old Trafford. So far, Cristiano Ronaldo has bagged four goals in three games, including a brilliant brace against Newcastle United on his second debut for the Red Devils.

