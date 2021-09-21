"I was scared to ask him for a photo" - Schalke 04 midfielder recalls meeting Cristiano Ronaldo

Meeting Cristiano Ronaldo for the first time usually leaves many in awe, and that was the case with Schalke 04 midfielder Mehmet-Can Aydin as well. Reflecting on the first time he stood close to the Portuguese during his time at Real Madrid, the German has admitted that he was star-struck.
Aydin said:
"I was a very shy boy, and didn't dare ask players like Raul or Draxler for a photo when they played here.
"The first game I watched as a youth player in the Veltins Arena was a Champions League match against Real Madrid. Shortly after the final whistle, I was suddenly stood two metres away from Cristiano Ronaldo. In that situation, too, I was scared to ask him for a photo," said Aydin.
Despite being star-struck by the Portuguese, Aydin doesn't seem to look up to Ronaldo as a role model, though. Instead, the German looks up to Bayern Munich midfielder Joshua Kimmich and Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold, saying:
"I think Joshua Kimmich is absolutely outstanding when he plays on the right side. Especially offensively, he is very dangerous. Alexander-Arnold from Liverpool is also a great player. I like his crosses and his ball-handling."
The German international also revealed his happiness at breaking through the youth ranks at Schalke 04 and establishing himself in the first team:
"I've been at Schalke for eight years and have met so many wonderful people," Aydin continued. "The sense of community is huge. What I find very cool is that the youth teams are housed on the same training ground as the professionals. I've always had my eye on the Veltins Arena since I was a little boy. It was simply my goal and my dream to play there one day."
Cristiano Ronaldo sparkling on his second debut at Manchester United
Following a turbulent spell with Juventus last season, Cristiano Ronaldo decided to start a new chapter in his career by returning to Manchester United. He signed a two-year deal with the Red Devils this summer, and has hit the ground running.
The five-time Ballon d'Or winner has been firing on all cylinders since returning to Old Trafford. So far, Cristiano Ronaldo has bagged four goals in three games, including a brilliant brace against Newcastle United on his second debut for the Red Devils.