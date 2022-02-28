"I was screwed if I lost the ball" - Barcelona star speaks about pulling off spectacular back-heel nutmeg against Athletic Club 

Barcelona starlet Pedri opened up about his cheeky nutmeg during the Blaugrana's La Liga game against Athletic Bilbao on Sunday.

The La Liga giants thrashed Los Leones 4-0 at the Camp Nou, courtesy of goals from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Ousmane Dembele, Luuk de Jong and Memphis Depay.

Despite not having a direct goal contribution, Pedri delivered a fine performance. The highlight of his game, though, was the audacious backheel flick he pulled on bemused Bilbao defender Mikel Balenziaga.

The 19-year-old seemed caught out by his marker on the edge of the field. However, the teenager evaded his marker by kicking the ball backwards from underneath him.

That brought the spectators to their feet, but the youngster added that it could've spelt disaster for him had he conceded possession in that moment. Speaking to Movistar about the same, he said:

"I was screwed if I lost the ball, but it came off."

Pedri put on an exhibition in the game. He completed 93% of his passes, laid eight long balls and won seven ground duels as his influence on the side continues to grow.

The 19-year-old joined Barcelona from Las Palmas in 2020, and has scripted a meteoric rise to prominence. He has already clocked 65 appearances, having cemented his place in the starting XI, and contributing 13 goals. Nevertheless, despite his impressive accomplishments, Pedri feels he still has a long way to go, saying:

"There's a lot of talent in football. I have to work much more to be anyone in the football world."

Barcelona star Pedri reflects on team's upturn in form

Barcelona have returned to form lately, going seven games unbeaten, winning six of them since their 3-2 loss to Athletic Bilbao in the Copa del Rey in January.

Their amazing run also saw them score four goals in four of those games, including in each of their last three, something they last accomplished in May 2017.

All Barça @All__Barca



4-2 win vs Atlético Madrid.

2-2 draw vs Espanyol.

1-1 draw vs Napoli.

4-1 win vs Valencia.

4-2 win vs Napoli.

4-0 win vs Athletic Bilbao.



4 wins, 2 draws, 0 defeats, 19 goals scored, 8 goals conceded.🥶 Barcelona in February4-2 win vs Atlético Madrid.2-2 draw vs Espanyol.1-1 draw vs Napoli.4-1 win vs Valencia.4-2 win vs Napoli.4-0 win vs Athletic Bilbao.4 wins, 2 draws, 0 defeats, 19 goals scored, 8 goals conceded.🥶 Barcelona in February✅ 4-2 win vs Atlético Madrid.⛔️2-2 draw vs Espanyol.⛔️1-1 draw vs Napoli.✅ 4-1 win vs Valencia.✅ 4-2 win vs Napoli.✅ 4-0 win vs Athletic Bilbao.4 wins, 2 draws, 0 defeats, 19 goals scored, 8 goals conceded.🥶

Pedri has attributed the club's resurgence to head coach Xavi, whose advice, he says, has helped the Blaugrana a lot. The teenager said:

"We're working well. The coach has given us a lot of advice, especially the young players, and we're seeing that with the results."

Barcelona strengthened their roster with a slew of January signings. Many of whom have already started to deliver, especially Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who has scored in each of his first three starts. Pedri hailed their impact, saying:

"We are looking for the right option, and we have a lot of firepower in attack. The club has done well with the signings."

In their next game, Barcelona will be away at Elche in the La Liga on March 6, as they look to consolidate their position in the top four.

Edited by Bhargav