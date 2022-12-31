"I see myself in his ability" - When Pele picked PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe as his heir

PSG forward Kylian Mbappe has established himself as one of the best players in modern football and is beginning to draw comparisons with the legendary Pele. Mbappe has further enhanced his reputation with a stellar 2022 World Cup campaign and could potentially end his career as an all-time great.

Pele is considered one of the greatest footballers of all time and remains an icon in Brazil. The former Santos striker passed away at the age of 82 this week and has received heartfelt tributes from the football world.

In an interview with Italian newspaper La Gazzetta Dello Sport in 2021, Pele shunned the likes of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo and named PSG's Kylian Mbappe as his heir.

"Mbappe can become my heir, and I’m not saying that as a joke. I see myself in his ability. He is a striker who thinks quickly. When the ball arrives, he already knows what to do, he already has in mind where to go and how to direct the game to find the best solution. Kylian is also fast in running and dribbling, like me."

Pele showered praise on PSG's Kylian Mbappe after his exceptional World Cup performance

Kylian Mbappe was one of the 2022 World Cup's best players

Kylian Mbappe was virtually unstoppable in the 2022 World Cup final in Qatar, but his heroics fell short of securing the trophy for France. Argentina went on to lift the coveted prize for only the third time, with the Frenchman's club teammate Lionel Messi playing a crucial role for his side.

While Messi won the Golden Ball at the 2022 World Cup, Kylian Mbappe edged the Argentine great to the Golden Boot with an impressive eight goals in his seven matches. The PSG duo produced an astonishing spectacle at the Lusail Stadium and played out a final that is now being considered one of the greatest football matches of all time.

Pele applauded both Messi and Mbappe for their performances in the final and showered praise on the latter for his astonishing goalscoring exploits.

Kylian Mbappe has already proved his goalscoring credentials for both club and country and has scored an impressive 36 goals in only 66 games for France. The PSG forward won the World Cup in 2018 and has already scored 12 goals in the competition, matching Pele's formidable tally.

Mbappe has made a name for himself as the leader of a new generation of elite footballers but has plenty of work to do to be considered one of the best in history. The PSG superstar is only 24 years old and has several prime years ahead of him to carve out his own legacy.

