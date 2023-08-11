"I don't see another better option" - Ex-Liverpool star gives take on Reds' pursuit of Moises Caicedo

Former Liverpool left-back Jose Enrique has backed the Reds to sign Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Moises Caicedo.

The Reds reportedly swooped in at the last moment to hijack Chelsea's two-month long pursuit of the Ecuadorian. While the Blues were ready to rise up to £100 million (their last bid), the Reds submitted a proposal worth £110 million on Thursday (August 10) night.

Brighton had reportedly made it clear that they will sell the midfielder to the highest bidder, so the Reds are now favourites to land Caicedo. The player is expected to complete his medical and personal terms resolved quickly, as the Reds do not want any late twists in the deal.

The fee will make Caicedo the most expensive midfielder in the world, but Enrique has defended the Reds' decision to splash the cash. He tweeted:

"Is a lot of money, but if he comes and do well, no one will remember about how much he cost And we need it a DM like crazy, and I don't see another better option out there for that position. Hopefully is confirm(ed) soon"

For comparison, Arsenal bought Declan Rice for £105 million this summer, while Real Madrid splashed £103 million for Jude Bellingham.

Chelsea and Liverpool stuck in battle of midfield targets

Moises Caicedo is not the only player who was caught in a transfer war between the two Premier League sides. Southampton's Romeo Lavia is also said to be a target for both teams.

Liverpool reportedly submitted bids worth £37 million, £41 million and £45 million for the player. However, they fell short of Southampton's asking price of £50 million, with the Blues attempting to hijack the deal at the last moment with a £48 million offer.

It remains to be seen if Southampton accept the deal or if Liverpool come back with a better offer. Chelsea host the Reds on Sunday (August 13) in their Premier League opener.