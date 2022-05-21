×
"I don't see him at Barcelona" - La Liga chief Javier Tebas explains why Robert Lewandowski will not be able to join Xavi's team

La Liga president Javier Tebas claims Barca can't afford Robert Lewandowski in their present situation
Jidonu Mauyon
Jidonu Mauyon
ANALYST
visit
Modified May 21, 2022 05:30 PM IST
News

It is no secret that Barcelona are interested in signing Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski when the transfer window reopens this summer.

However, La Liga president Javier Tebas has poured cold water on the Blaugrana's chances of snapping up the prolific forward.

Javier Tebas has explained that Barcelona's poor financial situation could deprive them of signing Robert Lewandowski this summer. The Liga president made the comment during a conversation with Spanish publication Marca, saying:

Barcelona have offered Robert Lewandowski a 4 year contract until 2026. Barça want to sign a star player, and his signing would not be as financially complicated as Haaland's. The club have promised the player that he will be the leader of Xavi's project.— @sport https://t.co/jJg8qwawXY
"The numbers are very easy, you have over €500m losses in the last two years, you have to recover that to sign players.
"Lewandowski has a year left at Bayern, between what he wants to earn and what Bayern want as a fee, I don't see him at Barcelona."

There have been a lot of rumors over the last couple of days claiming Barcelona could look to sell Frenkie de Jong to raise funds for their transfer activities this summer.

Javier Tebas has discussed whether selling the midfielder could be enough for the Blaugrana to bring in new faces when the transfer window reopens in July.

🚨🚨| Robert Lewandowski has decided his next club & it's FC Barcelona; this is the player's total priority, despite interest from PSG & Chelsea.@FabrizioRomano [🎖️] @YouTube
"It could be enough depending on how much you sell for and depending on what Lewandowski costs," the Spaniard said when asked if a de Jong sale could fund Lewandowski's transfer. "It could be €100m plus that is saved.
"De Jong could give them that possibility, but I don't know if they are even planning to sell. To date they have not sold him."

How much will Robert Lewandowski cost Barcelona?

The Polish striker has made it clear that he won't continue with Bayern Munich after this season

The Polish forward's current market value stands at €50 million, as per Transfermarkt. But Barca could be able to lower the price if they negotiate with the Bavarians, considering that the player has only one year left on his deal with the club.

So far this season, Robert Lewandowski has made 46 appearances for Bayern Munich across all competitions, recording 50 goals and seven assists to his name.

It remains to be seen if he'll by plying his trade in Catalonia next season.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar
हिन्दी