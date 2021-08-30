"I see it as the best league in the world"- Arsenal target speaks about desire to play in Premier League

Lyon midfielder Bruno Guimaraes has been an Arsenal target for the last two summers and the 23-year-old has finally addressed rumors linking him with a move to the club.

The midfielder was first linked with Arsenal back when Unai Emery was in charge, but nothing materialized at the time. Guimaraes ended up signing for Lyon in January 2020 and has been a revelation for them in midfield.

The Brazilian was asked about his future following his nation's triumph at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Guimaraes told Globo Esporte:

"I have many goals, but the biggest one is the World Cup. I have already said in another interview that my goal in life was the Olympics, Champions League and World Cup. After I win this I can end my career in peace. I will be fulfilled, I will have lived everything I dreamed of. The first goal I have already achieved.

"I also have a big dream of playing in the Premier League, I see it as the best league in the world. I also have personal and collective goals, this season I want to participate more in goals, not that I cover myself very much for that, but I know it’s important. But my main goal at the moment is the World Cup."

Lyon midfielder Bruno Guimarães:



"Arsenal approached my agent, but there was no offer." https://t.co/hVL4mYpOR6 — Get French Football News (@GFFN) August 30, 2021

Guimaraes was a mainstay in Andre Jardine's side at the Olympics, starting every game during the tournament and even playing the full 120 minutes in Brazil's 2-1 victory in the final against Spain.

Guimaraes was in talks to join Arsenal this summer

Guimaraes has been a long-term target for Arsenal

Arsenal were reportedly interested in signing Guimaraes earlier this summer as well. However, the Gunners were not willing to meet Lyon's €35 million valuation of the player.

Guimaraes was asked about the rumors linking him with a move to Arsenal, and the Brazilian confirmed their interest. He explained:

"There were polls with my manager. But nothing official, they asked… well, there was no official proposal. My goal, and I made it clear to Juninho, is to win a title here. Lyon fans are lacking in titles, they haven’t won something for a long time.

"We have the Cup, the Europa League, the French Championship, which is very difficult due to Paris’ level, but it’s a league, anything can happen. My goal is to achieve something, make a name for myself at Lyon, but I have never hidden that I have a strong desire to play in the Premier League.”

Excellent passing display by Bruno Guimarães, still only 23-years old. pic.twitter.com/1v0X6XGqfW — Between The Posts (@BetweenThePosts) August 28, 2021

Edited by Arjun Panchadar