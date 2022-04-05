“I see a close call” – Frank Leboeuf predicts winner of Champions League quarter-final between Chelsea and Real Madrid

1998 FIFA World Cup winner Frank Leboeuf has predicted a win for his former club Chelsea when they take on Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League.

The Blues host Los Blancos in the first leg of this season's Champions League quarterfinals on April 6 at Stamford Bridge. They will then travel to the Santiago Bernabeu for the return fixture on April 12.

In addition to predicting a win for the side he represented between 1996 and 2001, Leboeuf went a step further to suggest potential scorelines for the first leg. He told ESPN (as quoted by The Chelsea Chronicle):

“Well, let’s say that we saw two teams who were already in the Champions League frame of mind. I see a big game, I see a close call. I see a 1-0 to Chelsea or 2-1. I will say 2-1 to Chelsea for that game and I see Chelsea going through over the two legs.”

Thomas Tuchel's side enter this contest in decent form, having won six of their last seven matches across all competitions. However, they suffered an embarrassing 4-1 home defeat against Brentford in the Premier League on 2 April.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid have also won six of their last seven matches in all competitions. Their only defeat was a 4-0 hammering at home in El Clasico last month. Los Blancos come into this game after a hard-fought 2-1 win away at Celta Vigo on 2 April.

Chelsea and Real Madrid clashed in last season's UEFA Champions League

The 2021-22 Champions League quarterfinal between the Blues and Real Madrid will be the second time the two teams will be meeting in the last two seasons. They clashed in the semifinals of the competition last season.

The Premier League club emerged 3-1 winners on aggregate in the 2020-21 campaign. Real Madrid hosted the first leg, which ended 1-1. Christian Pulisic opened the scoring for the visitors before Karim Benzema restored parity.

Tuchel's side hit the front once again in the second leg at Stamford Bridge through Timo Werner near the half-hour mark. Los Blancos forced a few excellent saves from Edouard Mendy, but Mason Mount sealed the win for the Blues by scoring in the 85th minute.

The London-based club eventually went on to lift the Champions League title while Real Madrid ended the season without winning a major trophy.

